Before the Denton County Commissioners Court voted to remove the Confederate soldier memorial on the downtown Square, protesters gathered outside the Courthouse on the Square to advocate for the statue’s removal.
Led by community activist Willie Hudspeth, about 20 protesters formulated a plan.
As each commissioner arrived to enter the courthouse, protesters would stand along the sidewalk and repeatedly ask them to vote for the statue’s removal. Protesters split into groups to monitor each of the courthouse’s entrances, and they alerted everyone else if a commissioner arrived.
Several Denton County sheriff’s deputies were present, and they escorted each commissioner into the building. No conflict or tensions arose between protesters and commissioners.
Many of the protesters brought signs to get the attention of passersby, and some made public comments during the meeting.
“They say that they want this [statue] here so they can have history and provide it to the local community, but wouldn’t it be better if we put a black statue up?” protester Natalie Sullivan said.
For Hudspeth, decades of activism to remove the statue came to a resolution Tuesday. He has regularly protested the monument since the 1990s, and has repeatedly asked the Commissioners Court to remove the statue during meetings for years.
“There’s some people here with a lot of money and a lot of clout,” Hudspeth said. “They just think about the statue in a different way. They think it’s to honor their dead.”
During the meeting, County Judge Andy Eads said the decision was made to preserve peace and preserve history. He also hinted at the additional impact of COVID-19 affecting businesses around the Square.
Commissioners have not yet determined when the statue will be removed or where it will be housed in the future.
“The next step is ... I wanna make sure where that thing goes,” Hudspeth said.