For the ninth consecutive night, Denton area protesters gathered at the Courthouse on the Square on Sunday evening, calling for an end to systemic racism and police brutality.
Protests around the country and abroad have continued since the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.
As scores of people marched around the Square and through the streets of Denton, a focal point of frustration among protesters was the Denton County Confederate Soldier Memorial. While protesters circled the Square, Willie Hudspeth, who has been fighting to have the statue removed for more than two decades, said he was encouraged by their resolve.
“I’ve never seen numbers like this, except for maybe after Charlottesville for two days,” Hudspeth said. “This is unheard of, what I see now — because the people who are involved are determined and I think it’s going to make a difference.”
An online petition created last week calls for the removal of the monument. A Denton County advisory committee on the monument voted in early 2018 to keep the statue, with some modifications.
Although previous attempts to remove the statue from the courthouse lawn have failed, Hudspeth said that change lies in voting.
During the protest, voter registrar Geoffrey Dennis had been registering voters throughout the evening. In total, Dennis said he registered over 40 new voters to participate in the upcoming 2020 election.
“Voting is the bedrock of everything that people want and whether they want it to stay the same or change — you have to vote,” said Dennis, a rabbi from Flower Mound.
Earlier Sunday afternoon, an estimated 60-70 people attended a history lecture on white supremacy and institutionalized power on the Courthouse on the Square lawn. The event, led by Jessica Luther Rummel, a doctoral student studying philosophy and religion at the University of North Texas, aimed to expose how white power manifests and how it’s wielded.
A prime example is the Confederate monument that sits on the downtown Square, she said, citing the reason Texas seceded from the Union in 1861: “Texas officials seceded from the Union for one reason only, to preserve the patriarchal system of African slavery,” she said.
As long as the statue stands on the Courthouse on the Square lawn, she said it’s a reminder that white supremacy is alive.
As the protest continued, Zandria Hollister, leader of the Black Rights Organization, called for policing reforms and greater emphasis toward community policing.
Hollister, of Denton, said community policing entails officers walking through the neighborhoods, talking with residents and community members and, ultimately, understanding the communities they serve.
She said the end goal is better relations between communities and police.
“They have to get out and do the work,” Hollister said of policing actions. “Once people in the community are familiar with the police officer, and officers get familiar with people in the community, there will be a peace energy, because the black community will pick up the phone and call officers instead of facing their fears alone.”
A sit-in demonstration was planned by Indivisible Denton, said Queen Janata Montgomery, organizer of the demonstration; however, she said there were hiccups in communication between organizations but that the overnight sit-in was still planned. It was set to run from 9 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday and to cover aspects relating to reforming of policing actions.