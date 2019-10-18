Annual property tax bills are headed to mailboxes soon with payment due upon receipt.
By law, taxpayers have until Jan. 31, 2020, to make complete payment without being subject to interest or penalties. Beginning Feb. 1, 2020, interest and penalties are assessed.
The Denton County Tax Assessor-Collector's office accepts payment by mail, phone, wire transfer or online at tax.dentoncounty.gov. Taxpayers do not have to pay in person.
For those who prefer to pay in person, the website also offers an option to get in line virtually to minimize the time in line in person.
Taxes remain due and payable even if a property owner does not receive a statement. If you do not receive a statement by Nov. 10, call the tax office at 940-349-3500.