Santa Claus rode past the Denton Square Saturday, but his sleigh looked different from his usual ride. There were no reindeer in sight — only a cyclist in riding gear riding pedicab that allowed Santa to sit up front. The change in transportation didn’t make Santa any less merry.
Ken Royal, a long-time Denton resident and five-time Best Santa in Dallas-Fort Worth winner, donned the red suit and hat again Saturday to what he thought would be an ordinary interview and photo op for some kids at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center. What was actually planned was a special bike ride past the Square to lunch with family and friends.
But it was no ordinary ride.
Pathfinders, a bike riding group based in North Texas, was the last group Royal rode with before major health issues prevented him from continuing. Royal-Wolfe said it took about two months to organize this ride — which included getting a Denton police escort and a pedicab from Fort Worth.
“He’s really [someone] that I think Denton should be proud of,” Mark Molow of Pathfinders said. “He dealt with kids in need and went the extra mile.”
Molow said Royal wasn’t just a professional Santa, but that he lived it in real life. He was directly involved in many childrens’ lives both in and out of the Santa suit. Royal said he got his start in the Santa business at Denton Christian Preschool, a school his wife Judy helped run.
As a truancy officer, he said he wanted to be an advocate for the kids in Denton ISD by finding out what’s keeping them from going to school and help them overcome it.
“Kids need an advocate,” Royal said.
Royal and his wife Judy also advocated for kids by fostering and adopting. The two had five biological children, adopted two and fostered 28. The fostered kids were with them anywhere from a day to a year, Royal said.
One girl they helped was a 13-year-old who was pregnant. Royal said her mother kicked her out for getting pregnant, so the police called the Royals and they took her in. Her mother accepted her back home after she gave birth and drove her to sign up for welfare services, but kicked her out again when she saw the welfare money wasn’t a lot of money.
“You accept the kids from where they come from,” Royal said. “Some of them just need to be loved. Every foster child is unique.”
Royal’s life has also been largely intertwined with bicycles. He raced in the 70’s and fixed up thrown-out bikes for Spokes for Folks to then supply to kids and adults in need for free. As a truancy officer, he also taught kids bike safety. He was a bike mechanic at a Walmart in Highland Village.
Pathfinders is the last biking group Royal was a part of and also helped start nine years ago. When members of the group surprised him Saturday decked out in their biking gear, Royal said he felt bad he wasn’t on a bike with them.
But he did ride with them after all, passing through Denton still in his Santa suit and enjoying a police escort.
“I was just so excited to do this for my dad,” Royal-Wolfe said. “You never know when your last ride will be, so I wanted to give him a chance for a last bike ride.”