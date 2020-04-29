The Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center (W2W) has received a $2,000 grant from the United Way of Denton County to help provide families with diapers and formula, according to a news release.
The North Texas Cares Grant was given to 15 organizations to support their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The release states that W2W met the demand for diapers, formula and other essential needs when family needs increased due to stay-at-home orders. The grant will allow the center to purchase additional supplies to help the community.