Seeking a second term, incumbent Democrat Chris Lopez faces newcomer Republican Blanca Oliver for Justice of the Peace Precinct 6.

Lopez has served as Precinct 6 judge since 2018. Among his goals for this term are increasing the public’s awareness of how the court system works, establishing a night court for Precinct 6 and increasing the court’s accessibility.

