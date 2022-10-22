Seeking a second term, incumbent Democrat Chris Lopez faces newcomer Republican Blanca Oliver for Justice of the Peace Precinct 6.
Lopez has served as Precinct 6 judge since 2018. Among his goals for this term are increasing the public’s awareness of how the court system works, establishing a night court for Precinct 6 and increasing the court’s accessibility.
Oliver has not previously sought office. She was the only Republican to run in the March primaries for Precinct 6, but received a total of 4,888 votes. Her campaign website states she’s a peacemaker whose time as a paralegal reflects a record of professionalism, integrity, ethics and discernment.
As early voting begins Monday, the candidates responded to the same three questions. Here are their responses in alphabetical order, in some cases edited for length or clarity.
Chris Lopez
Age: 35
Lives in: Carrollton
Employment: Justice of the peace
Education: Unknown
Online: Website: https://www.electchrislopez.com/ Facebook: ElectChrisLopez Twitter: @electchrislopez
What is your focus in law? Is there a particular area of law in which you have expertise that best equips you for the bench?
This specific type of court, justice of the peace, was specifically designed to be a court of the people, it is a court of common sense. The JP system presides over the issues the everyday person encounters, oftentimes without lawyers present. I have been told I have a knack for making people feel comfortable during their presentations who otherwise would be very nervous or unsure of themselves. Court can be a daunting place. Specifically speaking, the JP Court system follows the rules of the 500 series in the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure.
What has been your philosophy in making decisions?
I strive to ensure the most consistent and honorable outcomes for each individual. I am a firm believer in cultivating strong connections that serve the community on a personal level as this is not a position of power, but one of service.
What do you think are the biggest challenges Denton County’s justice system is facing? How do you plan to address them if elected?
Prior to taking office, this specific JP court had the highest eviction case filings of all six precincts in Denton County. Throughout my tenure on the bench, we have worked to educate all parties involved on various rent relief avenues to give each tenant every possibility to stay in their homes as well as helping landlords find the funding to keep their mortgages paid. I am happy to announce through those education efforts we are no longer the precinct with the highest eviction filings!
I have also learned, in the past few years, that truancy cases can be as simple as a communication misunderstanding between families and schools. This court serves both parties with the aim to keep truancy recidivism low.
Blanca Oliver
Age: 48
Lives in: Plano
Employment: Paralegal
Education: Master’s degree in dispute resolution and conflict management studies from Southern Methodist University, bachelor’s degree in psychology from Texas Woman’s University
Online: https://blancaoliverforjp.com/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070240093429
What is your focus in law? Is there a particular area of law that you have expertise in that best equips you for the bench?
My 20 years of legal and business experience along with my education have prepared me to be effective on day one of the role. My legal background has focused on landlord/tenant disputes, contract matters and criminal law issues.
If elected, what will be your philosophy in making decisions?
A judge should be one who is fair to all, follows the law and provides prompt dispositions for all parties involved. The judge should not advocate for one party over another, nor rule based on personal feelings. The court should be one of law and equity not one of delay.
What do you think are the greatest challenges Denton County’s justice system is facing? How do you plan to address them if elected?
My career has allowed me to work in the JP court up to federal court, and I come from a career in high volume case management and expertise in process efficiencies. The first item I will address is any backlog this court may have incurred while being shut down during the pandemic.
As a justice of the peace, you are a referee ensuring that everyone gets a fair shake. My platform is simple. I will make decisions based on facts and law, not personal agendas. I will treat all parties with respect and dignity. And I will provide timely hearings and decisions on all cases. Justice delayed is justice denied.