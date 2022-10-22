Local children sat in tractors, learned about farm tools, listened to stories and petted livestock Saturday morning in Denton. 

It was all part of the Pre-K Family Fun Day On The Farm at the Denton ISD Agricultural Center, an event intended to teach children about farm life and give them a better understanding of where food and clothes are produced. 

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

Tags

Recommended for you