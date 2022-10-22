Local children sat in tractors, learned about farm tools, listened to stories and petted livestock Saturday morning in Denton.
It was all part of the Pre-K Family Fun Day On The Farm at the Denton ISD Agricultural Center, an event intended to teach children about farm life and give them a better understanding of where food and clothes are produced.
“Whether it be corn or whether it be the clothes that we're wearing, it all started on the farm," said Cecilia Holt, Denton ISD early childhood director.
The event also gave children a chance to develop their social, reading and emotional skills, she said.
Children heard stories, read along and were encouraged to respond to questions about the texts, thereby practicing reading comprehension.
“There's so much that they're learning right there with that, because the words represent the picture … and it’s just the pure enjoyment of learning to read,” Holt said.
Kelley Quinn McGee, a district and family engagement coach, said the agriculture science department, counseling department and early childhood department collaborated to give students a chance to experience the programs they offered and build family connections.
“This is a family engagement event, so we're giving our families tools and resources to use in their homes to help build their skills and capacity in the classroom,” McGee said.
The event was made possible with the help of the Denton County Farm Bureau, Denton County Master Gardners and Denton County 4-H and more, according to Shannon McCuistion, the district lead agricultural and science teacher.
McCuiston said it was also an excellent opportunity for the district high school students to educate pre-K students.
“This is just fun and educating, and this is what we do,” McCuiston said.
The next Pre-K Family Fun Day will be hosted at Downtown Denton on the Square on Nov 12.
