Lilyan Prado-Carrillo, educator and public speaker, was reelected president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, Council 4366, Tuesday night at the La Milpa Mexican Restaurant.
A group of 76 members attended the annual event.
Other officers elected were Alfredo Sanchez, vice president; Dulce Sanchez Petry, vice president for membership; Paul Juarez, vice president for advancement; and Chris Ice, vice president for youth. Prudence Sanchez was elected treasurer; Angeles Munoz, secretary; Frank Perez, parliamentarian; and Rossana Boyd, sergeant-at-arms.
Anita Strickand was given a Distinguished Service Award in recognition of her many years as the council’s scholarship chairman.
Isabella Pinna-Hinojosa swore in the new officers.
Members of the high school chapters of LULAC also were recognized.
Board members from Ryan High School are Medaily Rivera, president; Rocio Guerrero, Ways and Means vice president; Bryan Garcia, membership; Emily Caballero, secretary; Paulina Alvarez, treasurer; Nancy Hernandez, public relation/media; Celeste Mosher, issues; Emily Tellez, fundraising; Anthony Prado, civil rights; and Betzy Jimenez, education. Sponsors are Josue Arista and Laura Borda.
Denton High School officers are Denise Rodriguez, president; Brenda Pena, vice president; Leslie Cruz, treasurer; and Libna Gomez, historian. Don Place is the sponsor and Rita Bruton is co-sponsor.
Guyer High School board members are Natalie Pais, president; and Erik Nunez, sergeant-at-arms. Cynthia Salas is the sponsor.