This story was updated at 4:24 p.m. with more information.
The Dallas Police Department has detained a possible suspect connected with a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Denton.
The Denton Police Department began searching for a shooting suspect Wednesday afternoon who was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and a single white shoe.
Around 3:46 p.m., Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said they were working with Dallas police to track a possible suspect who left Denton in an Uber with a destination for Dallas.
Police said they were searching for a Hispanic man, possibly in his early 20s, around Interstate 35E and McCormick Street. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the shooting happened on the highway and that the relationship between the two people is currently unknown.
Police found one gunshot victim who was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Some lanes at I-35E at McCormick were closed while police were searching for the suspect, but they reopened by 4:30 p.m.
The Police Department asked residents in the area to stay indoors while they searched for the armed man.
Students from their dorms at the University of North Texas took to social media to share what police presence they could see after sharing frustrations that they hadn't received an Eagle Alert, an electronic emergency contact alert system, for students, faculty and staff.
UNT spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullet said the UNT community wasn't issued an Eagle Alert because the situation didn't meet the criteria.
"Crime alerts or Eagle Alerts are [for] when there's an immediate, ongoing threat to campus," Gullet said. "In this specific instance, police didn't believe there was a threat to campus."
@UNTsocial @UNTPrez This is right by campus and there is a reported increase in police presence on and around campus (including the photo below taken from Joe Greene hall). Why has there not been an Eagle Alert sent out to students? https://t.co/4TI26f4y1r pic.twitter.com/HXsd8twLco— Kiara St. Clair (@kiarastclair_) April 28, 2021