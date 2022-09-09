Ruben Bergara

A former assistant principal at Ponder Junior High School has been charged with improper relationship between educator/student after he allegedly engaged several times in sexual acts with a student on school property.

Ruben Lee Bergara, 41, turned himself in to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office at about 1:50 p.m. Aug. 31, about five months after the alleged incidents occurred.

