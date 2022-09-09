A former assistant principal at Ponder Junior High School has been charged with improper relationship between educator/student after he allegedly engaged several times in sexual acts with a student on school property.
Ruben Lee Bergara, 41, turned himself in to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office at about 1:50 p.m. Aug. 31, about five months after the alleged incidents occurred.
A Ponder police detective received a phone call on March 30 from a Ponder Human Resources coordinator about a possible inappropriate relationship. A book-in affidavit states Superintendent Jeremy Thompson then provided police with security footage of Bergara and the student being alone together in a portable classroom building and counselor’s office on three separate days in March.
Bergara was placed on administrative leave and eventually resigned in early May. He worked at a transportation company at the time of his arrest.
Police observed an interview between the student, their mother and a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas. In the interview, the affidavit states, the student said Bergara also had been their teacher in elementary school.
The student said Bergara started messaging them on Facebook in January and that in February and March, the two met alone on five occasions in the school library, counselor’s office and portable classroom building. The student initially said Bergara had never touched them apart from a pat on the back or a side hug, according to the affidavit.
The mother consented to a search of the student’s phone, and data was extracted in late April. The search produced several images of the student in different levels of undress and Facebook messages from Bergara to the student that included “inappropriate language,” according to the affidavit.
About a month later, on May 22, the detective received a voicemail from the student’s mother. She said the student requested to speak with the detective without her present.
The detective met with the student on May 23 and recorded audio of an interview in which the student alleged they and Bergara performed sexual acts on one another on four of the occasions they met alone.
The affidavit states the student told the detective they and Bergara exchanged nude photos and sexually suggestive messages on Facebook.
On June 2, the detective observed a second interview between the student, their mother and the Child Advocacy Center forensic interviewer. The affidavit states the student’s account did not differ from what had been told to the detective in the May 23 interview.
The detective called Bergara on his cellphone and left him a voicemail on June 7. Several minutes later, the detective received a phone call from a Dallas criminal defense attorney who said his client was choosing to remain silent.
After Bergara turned himself in on Aug. 31, he was booked into the county jail but released the following day on $75,000 bail. Improper relationship between educator/student is a second-degree felony. It is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.
The Denton Record-Chronicle contacted the Ponder Independent School District for comment Monday morning. Superintendent Thompson referred the Record-Chronicle to a news release available on the district’s website.
“Again, we understand that we have a great responsibility to the students and parents of Ponder, and we hope the actions we have taken in this unfortunate circumstance affirm our continued commitment to the safety and wellbeing of all our district stakeholders,” the district stated in the release.
The district also encouraged any student or parent with information about the situation to contact the Ponder Police Department at 940-479-7017.
