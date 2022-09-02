Will Denton, Collin counties give Beto his blue wave? Candidate to test waters next week in Denton

Kyle Sims’ voice seemed to quiver. In a straw cowboy hat and with a thick, gray handlebar mustache, the Collin County GOP precinct chair didn’t seem like someone who would scare easily.
But he had just returned from a Beto O’Rourke rally in Frisco, where thousands had arrived in the heat of a mid-August day to hear the gubernatorial candidate’s message about protecting women’s right to choose, children’s right to go to school without being shot and Texans’ right to have heat in freezing temperatures.
Sims had seen in person what news outlets have been reporting for several years: A blue wave was brewing in Texas. As Axios pointed out in an Aug. 15 report, Trump had barely won Collin County with 51% of the vote in the 2020 election.
“Folks, if you all aren’t worried about Collin County and Texas turning blue, you really need to wake up,” Sims said in a Facebook video that was shared to YouTube on Aug. 14. He pointed out that cars were parked nearly a mile away and estimated that about 3,000 people were in attendance. “So please understand that Texas is turning blue. Collin County is turning blue. … They are organized. They are well funded. And they have a game plan, and we don’t.”
Now, O’Rourke, commonly referred to by his nickname, “Beto,” is bringing his blue wave to Denton’s Civic Center as part of his “A Drive for Texas,” a 49-day tour with 70 events in more than 65 counties and 75 communities.
The event takes place from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“We’re going to win Texas because we’re fighting for every woman in Texas to make their own decisions about her own body, her own future and her own health care,” Beto told the thousands in Frisco. “We’re going to win because we’re going to make sure that every kid in every classroom is going to be safe, doesn’t have to worry about an armed intruder taking their lives.”
A blue wave
Beto’s blue wave began earlier this year.
In late April, Beto released a video on Instagram and claimed Gov. Greg Abbott, his opponent in the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election, “is the single greatest driver of inflation in Texas” and “under Greg Abbott, property taxes have gone up to $20 billion,” according to a May 15 Austin American-Statesman report.
The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association verified that what Beto had claimed about Abbott is factual, the American-Statesman reported.
“Basically, the process by which rates are set and adopted is laid out in state law,” association President Dale Craymer told the American-Statesman. “The Legislature and the governor obviously are responsible for drafting and putting those laws in effect. But the state really doesn’t have a direct say in the amount of property taxes individual jurisdictions raise.”
Beto then confronted Abbott at a news conference in Uvalde after an 18-year-old had killed 19 children and two teachers with an AR-style rifle he had purchased earlier that week, The Texas Tribune wrote in a May 25 report.
“You are doing nothing,” Beto told Abbott in a May 25 video posted to YouTube. “You are offering up nothing. You said this was not predictable. This was totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”
In response to Beto’s criticisms, Abbott shared his plan for seniors in an Aug. 30 tweet and claimed he would freeze property taxes for them. He said he also would be lowering school property taxes for them with a constitutional amendment he had championed. Abbott also recently suggested that state law would not permit increasing the age to buy assault-style weapons from 18 to 21.
We must ensure no Texas senior is taxed out of their home by local governments.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 30, 2022
My Compact will freeze county property taxes, & thanks to a constitutional amendment I championed, your school property taxes will decrease.
Texas will always care for our greatest generation.
In Allen, @GregAbbott_TX says it’s not possible to raise the age to buy assault-style weapons from 18 to 21. pic.twitter.com/o59USPB7p6— Gromer M. Jeffers (@gromerjeffers) August 31, 2022
49-day tour
Beto kicked off the tour in early August with hundreds of supporters gathered inside the Galveston Railroad Museum to hear him speak about better pay for teachers, improving the power grid and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which a majority of Texans don’t support, according to a recent poll by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler.
He planned to travel more than 5,600 miles to reach voters. He spent most of August doing it until last week, when he announced he had been rushed to the hospital for a bacterial infection.
Last week, Beto’s campaign team contacted Denton city staff about possibly holding the event at the Civic Center. It came a few days before Beto had fallen ill and had to postpone a couple of stops. They were looking for an indoor venue space, which was why they inquired about the Civic Center, Denton spokesperson Stuart Birdseye wrote in a Tuesday morning email.
“Due to the expected attendance, no other City facility/venue would be able to accommodate them,” Birdseye said.
Birdseye said Denton city staff consulted with Building Inspections, the Denton Fire Marshall and Denton Police Department to determine how many people could be inside the Civic Center for Beto’s rally. They limited attendance to 1,000 people.
In the Aug. 26 staff report, Denton City Manager Sarah Hensley mentioned that the staff’s recommendation was based on Beto’s rally in early February at Quakertown Park and the need for officers to move freely through the event crowd to maintain public safety.
Beto’s stop at Quakertown Park was part of his “Keeping the Lights On” tour. Denton was his fourth stop of that tour. Hundreds showed up on a Sunday evening to hear him discuss eliminating standardized testing, increasing access to mental health resources and making sure jobs pay a “livable wage.”
He also blamed Abbott for February 2021’s power outage that left 4.6 million homes without power and 246 people dead, The Texas Tribune reported in early January.
“[Abbott] didn’t trust the experts, he didn’t trust the people,” Beto told hundreds of supporters, according to a Feb. 6 Record-Chronicle report. “Instead, he looked to his donors in the gas industry, the industry traders who fill his campaign coffers, and he ignored the rest of us.”
Six months later, thousands attended Beto’s rally in Frisco to hear a similar message as part of his “A Drive for Texas” tour.
A red surge
With Texas’ abortion trigger law taking effect late last month, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine thousands arriving Wednesday afternoon to hear Beto speak at the Civic Center. Trump won Denton County by 53% of the vote, according to Politico’s 2020 election breakdown.
But Denton County GOP chair Brent Hagenbuch argued there wasn’t any evidence of a blue wave occurring in Texas’ general election.
“Anyone proposing such a far-fetched outcome ignores the burden Biden’s high gas prices have placed on all Americans,” Hagenbuch said in an Aug. 17 email to the Record-Chronicle.
To be fair, though, rising gas prices always correlate with oil prices — which, as Forbes pointed out in a Sept. 26, 2021, report, tripled between May 2020 and December 2020 as the economy reopened from the COVID-19 shutdowns.
“Those shutdowns had negatively impacted a couple of million barrels of U.S. oil supplies, and those supplies were slow to bounce back once the economy opened back up,” Robert Rapier, a chemical engineer, wrote for Forbes in the September 2021 report. “That’s why we have soaring oil and gasoline prices.”
In his Aug. 17 email, Hagenbuch claimed people were ignoring “Biden’s behavior as president” and violent crime caused by “liberal bail policies” and a “porous border,” which isn’t quite accurate, according to an April 26 Politifact report.
Terence Garrett, political science professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, pointed out that protecting the border are nearly 20,000 Border Patrol agents (based on Fiscal Year 2021 data), surveillance systems like Tethered AeroStat Radar Systems and system-connected blimps that have a 200-mile radius aircraft detection. Then there are the surveillance towers and hundreds of miles of fencing.
“There’s no such thing as an open border,” Garrett told Politifact in the late April report. “We don’t have an open border. That’s absurd.”
Hagenbuch also addressed Sims’ warning about Beto supporters being organized in his Aug. 17 email.
“But, most importantly, they are ignoring the strength, will and work ethic Texas Republicans both here in Denton County and across the state will engage with to defend our conservative values,” he wrote.
It’s a battle that will no doubt play out in both Denton and Collin counties.