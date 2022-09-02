 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Will Denton, Collin counties give Beto his blue wave? Candidate to test waters next week in Denton

  • Comments
O'Rourke vs. Abbott

TOP LEFT: Beto O’Rourke campaigns in Frisco as part of his gubernatorial campaign tour on Aug. 13. TOP RIGHT: Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to the press following a rally at Ben Franklin Apothecary in Duncanville in February.

 Dallas Morning News file photos by Lola Gomez and Juan Figueroa

Kyle Sims’ voice seemed to quiver. In a straw cowboy hat and with a thick, gray handlebar mustache, the Collin County GOP precinct chair didn’t seem like someone who would scare easily.

But he had just returned from a Beto O’Rourke rally in Frisco, where thousands had arrived in the heat of a mid-August day to hear the gubernatorial candidate’s message about protecting women’s right to choose, children’s right to go to school without being shot and Texans’ right to have heat in freezing temperatures.

Beto at Denton Civic Center
Buy Now

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is making a stop Wednesday at Denton’s Civic Center as part of his “A Drive for Texas,” a 49-day tour with 70 events in more than 65 counties and 75 communities. The event is scheduled for 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. 

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK