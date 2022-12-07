221208_drc_news_breakfastimg1
Buy Now

Six state legislators representing districts around the county discussed priorities for the upcoming 88th Texas legislature at a ticketed breakfast hosted by the Denton Chamber of Commerce.

 Justin Grass/DRC

Six state legislators representing districts around the county discussed priorities for the upcoming 88th Texas legislature at a ticketed breakfast hosted by the Denton Chamber of Commerce.

Here's a rundown of their plans, with energy, property taxes and teacher working conditions among the most discussed topics.

221208_drc_news_breakfastimg2
Buy Now

Event attendees watch a video message from State Senator Drew Springer.

JUSTIN GRASS can be reached at 940-566-6884 and via Twitter at @justingrass10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you