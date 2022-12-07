Six state legislators representing districts around the county discussed priorities for the upcoming 88th Texas legislature at a ticketed breakfast hosted by the Denton Chamber of Commerce.
Here's a rundown of their plans, with energy, property taxes and teacher working conditions among the most discussed topics.
Wednesday's breakfast at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention was attended by elected officials, agency leaders and staff from all around the county. The event serves as a kickoff for the 88th Texas Legislature, which begins next month, though legislators are already able to file bills.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads led a panel discussion with six Republican state representatives in attendance: Tan Parker (Senate District 12), Lynn Stucky (House District 64), Jared Patterson (House District 106), Richard Hayes (House District 57), Ben Bumgarner (House District 63) and Kronda Thimesch (House District 65). Sen. Drew Springer (District 30) recorded a video message but didn't attend in person.
That panel included a mix of veterans and newcomers when it comes to the state's government, but several common topics came up throughout the discussion. One was energy, specifically on the heels of serious winter storms over the past two years.
Patterson spoke at length about the state's electric grid, saying there have already been a number of changes to strengthen the grid in the short-term. He said that's why the grid held up this year despite several new records in peak demand. He believes, however, that the system is facing a long-term issue when it comes to renewables, which he said can't always be relied on.
Patterson said legislators are looking to solve that issue by adding more "dispatchable power" to the grid. Parker expanded on the topic, saying energy will be a major priority both in the senate and the house.
"What happened in February of '21 should have never occurred in this state, and was really, frankly, an abject failure from the state," Parker said. "With 1,500 people a day coming to Texas, we've got to get this right, and so the only way to do that, frankly, is more dispatchable power. ... It really means new natural gas generation facilities, period. Not additional solar, not additional wind."
The representatives also explored the current state of property taxes. When asked about their priorities heading in their first terms, each incoming house member — Thimesch, Bumgarner and Hayes — brought up property tax as a current issue.
"The No. 1 issue that I hear, constantly, is property tax relief," Hayes said. "It's going to have to be substantial. ... Taxes on many peoples' homes are more than the principal interest that they're paying on their mortgages."
As the more established representatives talked about what bills they'll be looking to prioritize, Parker said the state needs to take care of businesses as well as residential homes when it comes to taxes.
Education was also brought up frequently, especially in regards to teachers' salaries and working conditions. In fact, some of the biggest audience applause of the morning went to Hayes when he talked about his read on the school system.
"We are going to have to help the school districts more," Hayes said. "I don't know if y'all heard this, but we don't have a student shortage, we have a teacher shortage. We have to improve working conditions for teachers if we want to keep them around."
Stucky echoed some of those concerns.
"We're working on a cost of living raise for the teachers," Stucky said. "We want to try to supplement the teachers' salaries, both private and public teachers."
The 88th Texas legislature starts Jan. 10.
