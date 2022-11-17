With Pilot Point’s 1,378-vote mayoral race coming out to a tie, Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips has an important takeaway:
“This is a perfect example of why your vote counts. You hear people sometimes say, ‘Why vote? My vote doesn’t count.’ I think there’s two candidates that would beg to differ.”
The election to fill Pilot Point’s vacancy at mayor came down to Place 3 council member Chad Major — the city’s acting mayor — and Elisa Beasley, a former council member. At one point earlier this week, Major was ahead by one vote, but Denton County’s elections officials have officially deemed the race a tie, reporting 689 votes for each candidate and setting up a runoff election next month.
So, what happens behind the scenes when a race is this close? Phillips expanded on the reporting Thursday, saying it’s important for the process to complete itself before the elections department makes a call.
“We don’t want to release anything and say that’s it, until we have gone through literally everything we have to make sure everything’s accounted for,” Phillips said. “I wouldn’t want to say, ‘Oh, you won by one vote,’ and then the next day go, ‘Oh, we found a provisional ballot out of another polling location that counted.’ We take our time, and we finish the process.”
In this case, there were a few wild cards in play when Major had a one-vote lead. Phillips said there were 14 ballots to add to the equation: 11 provisional ballots — none of which ended up counting — and three mail-in ballots. All three of those ballots counted, with two going to Beasley and one to Major, thus sending the race to a do-over.
Having decades of experience under his belt, Phillips said it’s definitely unusual for a race of this size to end up with no victor.
“I’ve seen a tie before, but not one with this many votes,” Phillips said. “I talked to the Secretary of State’s office about another matter and just happened to mention this happened, and she said it happens across the state more than you would think. … The odds are pretty small.”
The candidates were offered to pay for a recount before the race heads to another election, but each declined. Phillips said the one wrinkle that could have changed the outcome in a recount was a single overvote.
An overvote is when a voter marks two candidates in a race that allows for only one. Phillips explained that could be because the person made a check mark and part of that mark went into the other box, or any other reason that the county’s machines would read the ballot as choosing both options.
“The law says that in a recount, if you’re looking at the ballots that were overvoted, if you can determine the voter’s intent, then that vote can be awarded to a candidate,” Phillips said.
In an interview earlier this week, Major said he trusted the process and that one overvote wasn’t grounds to go through with a recount.
“I think the process is so well done; those machines are not going to miss anything,” Major said. “The only thing it could’ve swung is one overvote, and that’s a 50-50 chance. The cost of a recount probably didn’t make sense.”
Some may ask why the county can’t simply check the overvote without going through a full recount process, but Phillips said it doesn’t have the authority to do that.
“Once that ballot bag is sealed, without a court order, there’s no legal authority to enter that ballot bag,” Phillips said. “With a couple of exceptions — one of those being a recount.”
Denton County and Pilot Point will each canvass their election results next Tuesday, with the city additionally calling a special election for Dec. 13 to determine its next mayor. That election will come with a standard early voting period, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9.