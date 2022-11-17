Denton County Elections Office
Buy Now

The Denton County Elections Administration office on Kimberly Drive is shown earlier this year.

 Al Key/DRC

With Pilot Point’s 1,378-vote mayoral race coming out to a tie, Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips has an important takeaway:

“This is a perfect example of why your vote counts. You hear people sometimes say, ‘Why vote? My vote doesn’t count.’ I think there’s two candidates that would beg to differ.”

JUSTIN GRASS can be reached at 940-566-6884 and via Twitter at @justingrass10.

Tags

Recommended for you