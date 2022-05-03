Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and other Republicans who have fought for years to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that effectively legalized abortion nationwide, are delighted with news that a draft Supreme Court ruling indicates that action is imminent.
“If this report is true, this is nothing short of a massive victory for life and will save the lives of millions of innocent babies,” Cruz wrote late Monday on Twitter in reaction to Politico’s exclusive on the draft ruling.
But while America waits for the nation’s highest court to issue its final opinion, Cruz and some other GOP leaders want the focus on the leak itself, which they consider an outrageous breach of confidentiality that abortion rights advocates may try to exploit by trying to intimidate justices into reaching a different ruling.
“While I continue to wait for the Supreme Court’s ultimate opinion, I am appalled by the shocking breach of trust posed by this leak,” Cruz said in a Twitter string of comments.
In the next tweet, Cruz said, “This is a blatant attempt to intimidate the Court through public pressure rather than reasoned argument. I hope my fellow former clerks and the entire legal community will join me in denouncing this egregious breach of trust.”
Republican Party of Texas Chairman Matt Rinaldi hit the same theme, asking in a tweet: “If a different opinion issues from the Court after the left engages in their inevitable campaign of threats and public pressure, can any State treat it as legitimate?”
Alabama Republican Gov. Key Ivey expressed similar outrage, saying on Twitter, “This unprecedented leak is concerning, outrageous and a blatant attempt to manipulate the sacred procedures of the U.S. Supreme Court. Those responsible should be held accountable. My prayer is that Roe v. Wade is overturned and that life prevails.”
Added Ivey: “Let us say a prayer for life and that our Justices remain steadfast in their convictions.”
Another key Republican leader in Texas, state Attorney General Ken Paxton, said on Twitter that a Supreme Court ruling that returns control to the states is the right response to the Dobbs case from Mississippi.
“I hope that #SCOTUS returns the question of abortion where it belongs: the States. This is why I led a 24-state coalition in support of MS’s law banning them after 15 wks,” Paxton wrote.
Supporters of abortion rights were dismayed over the possibility of reversing Roe, and called on Congress to pass legislation that would preserve the ruling on the case that originated in Dallas County.
Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, said on Twitter: “If handed down, the draft opinion by SCOTUS will be a direct assault on access to essential health care and the right to reproductive freedom. Congress must act now to protect Roe v. Wade by passing the Women’s Health Protection Act.”
The bill would cement Roe vs. Wade protections into federal law and establish a woman’s legal right to an abortion through congressional legislation rather than previous Supreme Court decisions.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke criticized the ruling on Twitter and Facebook, writing, “Every woman deserves the freedom to make their own decisions about their body, health care, and future. It’s never been more urgent to elect a governor who will always protect a woman’s right to abortion.”
Grand Prairie state Rep. Chris Turner, a North Texas Democrat, said on Twitter that it was “stunning” to think that the constitutional right could be erased.
“American women must not be forced to withstand this assault on their liberty,” Turner said. “Congress must act.”
Texas Democratic Party co-Executive Director Hannah Roe Beck joined in decrying the report.
“This news is no surprise in Texas, where our right to an abortion has been under attack for decades... No child or adult should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term against their will. Period. Radical conservatives are running on a platform of authoritarianism, forced birth, and human suffering. They are anti-freedom and anti-Texan,” Beck said in a statement.
But opponents of SB 8 and other abortion restrictions being enacted nationwide must continue their fight, Beck said. “While this news is bleak, we cannot and will not stop fighting.”
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said on Twitter, “If this is true, not only is a woman’s right to determine her on pregnancy healthcare gone in Republican states, but a host of rights to privacy are in grave risk too.”