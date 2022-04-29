CRANE COUNTY — It was half an hour past sunset in the sand hills of the Permian Basin — still too light for the stars to come out, but dark enough that deep indigo horizon to the east showed many of the night’s first illuminations — the orange glow of about a dozen flaring natural gas pipes.
Sarah Stogner sat in the passenger seat of her blue Ford Explorer trying to get through a Midland oil and gas company while her driver/security guard, a sturdy man in a red jumpsuit named Hawk, navigated the bumpy dirt roads of the 22,000-acre ranch she has called her home for the past several months.
On Twitter a little earlier in the evening, Stogner — a candidate seeking the Republican Party’s nomination to the Texas Railroad Commission — had posted coordinates to an overflowing water storage tank. Unable to identify the company, she turned to social media, as she has throughout her insurgent campaign to unseat incumbent Wayne Christian.
Within minutes, one of the thousands of followers she has rapidly assembled since splashing into the primary race with a nearly nude TikTok video, Stogner gets an answer and is on the phone trying to reach a company representative to have them out to see what is going on with their facility.
“Just another day in the sand hills,” she said.
Stogner is the dark horse candidate in a runoff election against Christian, the chairman of the Railroad Commission seeking a second term of the oddly named board of three elected officials that regulate Texas’ oil and gas industry.
Her campaign has been anything but conventional. She has raised zero dollars, styles herself as the “unicorn” candidate and has taken a no-holds barred approach to attacking her opponent Christian as well as the other members of the Texas Railroad Commission. In return, Stogner has sometimes received a less than cordial reception from the Republican establishment.
The 37-year-old oil and gas attorney squeaked into a runoff with Christian in the March 1 Republican primary in a crowded field that included a deceased candidate. Christian amassed more than three times the votes as Stogner in the contest, but fell shy of the majority needed to win the primary outright by 3 points.
Now Stogner hopes she can capitalize on residual anger from the Railroad Commission’s lack of action following the 2021 deadly winter storm that was sparked in large degree by failures in the natural gas industry the commission regulates.
“I think I’m going to win,” she told The Dallas Morning News during an interview at the West Texas ranch where she has been living since last year. “I feel like all the momentum is behind me.”
While confident, Stogner faces an uphill battle to victory. Recent polling from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation showed Stogner trailing Christian by 26 points among likely voters. However, 38% of those polled were undecided.
“Voters in the runoff are going to be the most committed, likely very conservative Republicans,” University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus said. “Wayne Christian’s got that vote bolted down.”
Stogner’s poll numbers were better among millennials and Gen X voters, with a much larger segment of those voters unsure. With more than half of those demographics undecided, Stogner’s path to victory might be easier by convincing them to hit the polls by the time the election is held on May 24. Early voting begins May 16.
Stogner’s campaign messaging often reflects this. At recent local Republican gatherings across Texas, Stogner has repeatedly reminded audiences that the Railroad Commission has nothing to do with railroads. Rather, it is in fact the regulatory body overseeing a Texas oil industry so vast, that when compared to entire nations, ranks third in the world in total production. (Only Saudi Arabia and Russia produce more oil.)
Her other central message is that the commission is beholden to the oil industry, which gives heavily to candidates. In particular, she often refers to Christian as a corrupt, career politician referencing a $100,000 campaign donation he accepted from a company based in his home town just three days after he voted to approve its permit request against the recommendation of Railroad Commission staff.
Christian did not return requests for comment for this article, but has addressed criticism over the donation in the past.
“I have never allowed a political contribution to influence my decisions in elected office,” Christian said in an email to The News leading up to the March 1 primary.
“Campaigns cost money to run, I have followed and continue to abide by all Texas Ethics Commission rules regarding when I can accept contributions and have in full-transparency reported every contribution I have received.”
On the campaign trail, Christian pounds red meat politics, focusing his message on the actions of President Joe Biden and the perception of an administration adversarial to fossil fuel. He typically does not challenge Stogner directly, though he said that she is lying about being a Republican. The message has permeated.
At a recent meeting of the Midland County Republican Women attended by both Christian and Stogner, one attendee asked a question about the candidates’ voting history. Stogner jumped to the podium knowing that the question was aimed at her and her lack of a primary Republican voting history in Texas.
“I was just a good quiet Republican that showed up and would call women like you the day before an election,” Stogner said.
Records provided by Stogner and confirmed by The News indicate she registered as a Republican several times in Louisiana since 2005, when she was 20.
Federal campaign finance records indicated she donated $25 to Beto O’Rourke’s U.S. Senate race against Ted Cruz. Stogner, who is no fan of Cruz, said she bought a T-shirt from the campaign “as a joke.”
Stogner also voted for Democrat candidate for Railroad Commission Chrysta Castañeda over Republican Jim Wright in the 2020 election and has indicated she would not vote for Chistian if he wins the runoff. “I am not a straight ticket voter,” she said.
“Does that make me a RINO (Republican in name only)? I don’t think so. I think that makes me an honest Republican, an honest modern day Republican that represents the future of the party,” she said.
One primary opponent, Dawayne Tipton, said he will vote for Stogner in the runoff. He said he supports her message and her experience, though he did not agree with all of her tactics. Fellow primary opponent Tom Slocum Jr. said he is not publicly supporting either candidate and will support whomever is the Republican nominee in November.
Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, said the odds are against Stogner, but he “didn’t want to write her obituary yet.” That she made it to a runoff was proof many are dissatisfied with the leadership Railroad Commission, which has been faced with elevated criticism in the wake of the 2021 winter storm, he said.
That crescendoed following a disastrous Senate committee hearing that revealed the Railroad Commission was considering a waiver that would allow any natural gas facility to avoid costly winter weatherization for a flat $150 fee. Under intense pressure, the Railroad Commission later voted to narrow the blanket waiver.
The winner of the runoff will face Luke Warford, a former operative with the Democratic Party.
Henson said that even if Stogner is not in that race, her ability to attract this much attention might be something requiring further examination. “I expect we will hear more from her,” he said.
“To me, the significance of her candidacy so far is less about whether she can actually defeat an incumbent, which is pretty difficult, though not unprecedented, but whether she’s operating a viable alternative to the very conventional candidacy, in terms of somebody like Wayne Christian,” he said.