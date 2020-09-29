The only Democrat in the Texas Senate District 30 special election, Jacob Minter, carried the Denton County vote, but Republicans Drew Springer and Shelley Luther are headed for a runoff on a date yet to be set.
In unofficial results from the 14-county area that makes up the district, Springer received 21,903 votes (31.83%) to Luther’s 21,814 (31.7%). Springer, R-Muenster, currently represents Texas House District 68. Luther, a Denton County resident, became known for defying the governor’s orders by opening her Dallas salon during the pandemic.
Under state law, a candidate must receive 50% of the vote plus one to win.
Minter, an electrician, received 3,476 votes from the portion of Denton County in District 30 and 14,493 votes (21.06%) overall.
Outgoing Denton Mayor Chris Watts garnered 4,324 votes across the district. Also running on the Republican ticket, businessman and entrepreneur Craig Carter received 3,802 votes, and Andy Hopper, a software engineer and adjunct professor at the University of North Texas, received 2,471.
The District 30 office is being vacated by Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, who won the Republican nomination to run for U.S. House of Representatives to replace John Ratcliffe, R-Heath. Fallon is on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.
Denton County elections officials said voting Tuesday went smoothly but that a line of voters at the Denton Civic Center delayed vote tallying.
At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday — half an hour after polls closed in the state Senate special election — dozens of voters remained in line at the Civic Center waiting to cast their ballots.
“We’ve been in line since about 6:40,” James Willis said. “The turnout is actually surprising. It’s a special election, so we didn’t think it would be this bad.”
“This is an election of great importance,” said Craig Covello, who waited to vote with his wife, Karen. “What bothers me is who is running. We came to Texas from California almost 10 years ago, and the stereotype, which I don’t think is true, is that we bring the liberal agenda here. At least our vote counts here. It doesn’t count in California.”
He said he would be voting for Luther.
“I think she’s going to win because of name recognition.”
“I think everybody’s hyped up because of the presidential election,” Matt McCann said as he waited last in line at the Civic Center.