Ronnie Anderson, 52, an administrator, filed Tuesday for Denton City Council's District 2, making him the sixth candidate in the race.
Tuesday was the final day for candidates to file in the special election to finish the term left by outgoing council member Keely Briggs, who is running for mayor.
Anderson named Michelle Diamond as his campaign treasurer.
Anderson joins a crowded field including retiree Connie Baker, 74; photographer Jon Hohman, 46; paralegal Kady Finley, 26; artist James Clayton Freeman, 37, and delivery manager Daniel Clanton, 49.
If no District 2 candidate is able to win a majority of the votes on May 2, the race heads to a runoff on June 13.