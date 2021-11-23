Rep. Michael Burgess dove straight into his time with the Denton Record-Chronicle Tuesday to go after a lack of bipartisanship in major bills recently brought before the U.S. Congress.
Burgess, R-Pilot Point, spent his time before the Record-Chronicle’s Editorial Board to discuss a wide variety of issues. Below is a brief overview of some of those topics he covered.
Build Back Better
The congressman wasted little time before criticizing his Democratic colleagues for their lack of bipartisanship in a Congress as evenly split as this one.
The crux of his criticism landed on the Democrats’ infrastructure and Build Back Better bills, but the bulk of his problem with the bills was related to the process by which they were passed rather than the actual content of each bill.
He voted against both bills, which have both passed the House. The infrastructure bill was signed into law, and the other bill is awaiting Senate approval.
The $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Bill would include hundreds of billions to each fight climate change, provide universal prekindergarten, expand child tax credits and fund a universal paid leave program for workers, among many other issues.
Burgess did specify that child tax credits and paid leave sound like good ideas, but he said he didn’t like that each would be available to people in the country illegally.
When asked to clarify how he weighs the benefit of various programs in the bill against the possibility that they would make life in America enticing to foreigners who might benefit from their passage, Burgess said the crisis at the southern border is quite extreme.
He said he would have at least liked a debate about whether or not to allow unauthorized immigrants to benefit from those programs.
“I don’t want to do anything right now that will increase the pull factor on people coming here illegally because we’ve got a real problem,” Burgess said. “When I have been down there recently, it is unlike anything I have ever seen.”
He maintained the majority of his opposition to the bill stemmed from his displeasure about the lack of bipartisanship in its creation.
All House Republicans voted against the bill, and all but one House Democrat voted for it.
Redistricting
Burgess’ district was recently redrawn by the state to exclude much of the city of Denton, which would instead be represented by Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo.
Nearly every member of Denton’s City Council said redistricting maps proposed by the state Legislature would lead to worse representation for Denton residents.
Burgess hesitated when asked what input, if any, he had on his new district lines.
“Were you consulted in any way?” Executive Editor Sean McCrory asked Tuesday.
“The answer to that question is ‘Would anybody have listened had I had strenuous objections?’” Burgess responded after a five-second pause.
He said his position is that he loves his district and doesn’t want it to change shape, but he’ll run in whichever district includes his house.
Censure
Burgess again attacked the process used when asked why he didn’t vote to censure his colleague, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona.
Gosar was formally censured this past week after his staff created a video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and attacking President Joe Biden.
All faces were edited over footage from the Japanese cartoon Attack on Titan.
Only two Republicans voted to censure Gosar, but the motion passed, which stripped him of his committee assignments.
Burgess said no member of the House should threaten another member, but he didn’t see such a threat in the Gosar video. He said he voted against the censure because the process moved too quickly.