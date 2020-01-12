Even if it feels like you're just recovering from the most recent election cycle, we're quickly approaching a milestone for the 2020 elections.
Those hoping to cast a vote in the March primaries have roughly three weeks to register to vote. That is, they have three weeks if they want to cut it close.
"The last day to register to vote is always today," said Mark Coomes, a volunteer with the League of Women Voters in Denton.
He continued: "If you want to vote in the primary, and you procrastinate, and you can't do it today," you'll have until Feb. 3.
For those most prone to put off registration, Oct. 5 is the deadline to sign up for a say in the general election, which includes the presidential race on Nov. 3.
In his humble opinion, Coomes said the absolute best way to register to vote is to make a trip to an area elections office. Beyond that, it's easy enough to find a deputized registrar at local events, find stacks of registration postcards lying about or attend a registration event.
Reached by phone late Sunday morning, Coomes estimated there will be at least one League of Women Voters volunteer registering voters somewhere in Denton County every day until the Feb. 3 cutoff.
Coomes has worked as a volunteer with the league for roughly a decade, but this will be his first time coordinating the group's vote411.org website for a primary election. He previously covered the task for the 2018 general election.
In short, that means he's responsible for making a dataset containing all candidates seeking office in Denton County. With that made, he reaches out to each candidate on his list with a list of questions, the answers to which are meant to help undecided voters get to know the candidates.
Coomes likened the process to an employer looking for potential hires.
For those who prefer in-person job interviews, politically active groups will periodically hold candidate forums across the county.
The League of Women Voters will hold its next such event on April 15 for candidates seeking a spot on either the Denton City Council or Denton school board.