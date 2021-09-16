Texas Capitol in Austin

The Texas Capitol.

Ponder's mayor and a Denton County businessman both filed to run for the Texas House District 63 seat. 

The seat is currently occupied by Rep. Tan Parker, whose term is set to expire in 2022. 

Matthew Poole, current mayor of Ponder, and Scott Smith, a Denton County business owner, had both filed documents seeking the seat by Thursday afternoon. 

District 63 covers much of southwestern Denton County, including Ponder, Justin, Bartonville, Flower Mound and parts of Lewisville.

Speculation swirled shortly after longtime state Sen. Jan Nelson, R-Flower Mound, announced her retirement that Parker would seek the seat.

He announced just that intention earlier this summer, and documents available through the Texas Ethics Commission show he's since filed to run for Texas Senate District 12. 

Poole and Smith, both Republicans, announced their candidacy well in advance of the November 2022 election.

Tuesday was the first day to file for a spot in the party primaries ahead of that election, and the last day to file isn't until Dec. 13, according to the Texas secretary of state's website

