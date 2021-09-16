Ponder mayor, local business owner announce bids for seat held by Rep. Tan Parker Staff report Marshall Reid Author email Sep 16, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Texas Capitol. DMN file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ponder's mayor and a Denton County businessman both filed to run for the Texas House District 63 seat. The seat is currently occupied by Rep. Tan Parker, whose term is set to expire in 2022. Matthew Poole, current mayor of Ponder, and Scott Smith, a Denton County business owner, had both filed documents seeking the seat by Thursday afternoon. District 63 covers much of southwestern Denton County, including Ponder, Justin, Bartonville, Flower Mound and parts of Lewisville.Speculation swirled shortly after longtime state Sen. Jan Nelson, R-Flower Mound, announced her retirement that Parker would seek the seat.He announced just that intention earlier this summer, and documents available through the Texas Ethics Commission show he's since filed to run for Texas Senate District 12. Poole and Smith, both Republicans, announced their candidacy well in advance of the November 2022 election.Tuesday was the first day to file for a spot in the party primaries ahead of that election, and the last day to file isn't until Dec. 13, according to the Texas secretary of state's website. — Marshall Reid Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parker Scott Smith Matthew Poole Politics Denton County Mayor Rep. Jan Nelson Marshall Reid Author email Follow Marshall Reid Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News No. 5 Guyer eager for showdown with No. 4 Atascocita at UNT's Apogee Stadium 'You have to have your A-game': No. 1 Argyle ready for another battle with familiar foe La Vega Braswell rounding into from as Bengals prepare for Haslet Eaton Littrell, UNT anticipate challenging C-USA race, beginning Saturday against UAB Prediction: UNT far too banged up to knock off C-USA power UAB Denton residents' tax bill to increase by $48 on average under city budget proposal Store manager finds bullet holes in security camera Denton County surpasses 15,000 active coronavirus infections