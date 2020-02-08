The Denton County Republican Assembly announced the results of its endorsement meeting for the March 3 Republican primary. The group is endorsing Hugh Coleman, who is the incumbent Denton County commissioner for Precinct 1, and incumbent Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree.
The Texas Family Project has announced its endorsement of Democrat Delia Parker-Mims, a Democrat running for Denton County commissioner, Precinct 3. The Texas Family Project is a nonprofit service organization that promotes family values.