The Denton County NAACP is scheduled to host a forum for several Denton City Council candidates on Monday.
Each participating candidate — Alison Maguire (District 4), Brian Beck (District 2), Connie Baker (District 2), Vicki Byrd (District 1) and Matt Irvine (District 1), announced as of Wednesday — will be given two minutes to answer questions and another two minutes for closing arguments.
The other city candidates appearing on the May 1 ballot — Daniel Clanton (District 2), John Ryan (District 4) and Birdia Johnson (District 1) — had not agreed to attend as of Wednesday afternoon.
And on Tuesday, the NAACP will host a forum for Denton ISD school board candidates Barbara Burns and Kathy Tillman, with the same time limits to answer questions. The other candidates who had not agreed to attend as of Wednesday afternoon are Sheryl English and Amy Bundgus.
Both forums are scheduled for 6 p.m. and can be viewed on the NAACP Denton County Facebook page.
Separately, the Denton Chamber of Commerce is set to host a forum on Thursday for Place 1 Denton school board candidates Burns and Tillman at noon. It is scheduled to do the same for Place 2 Denton ISD candidates English and Bundgus at 4 p.m. Those are also virtual events on Facebook.
— Paul Bryant