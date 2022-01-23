Denton Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer announced Sunday that he’ll be challenging incumbent Gerard Hudspeth for the mayor’s seat in the upcoming May election.
Meltzer, who was first elected to his current Place 6 seat on the City Council in 2018, announced his mayoral campaign on social media Sunday afternoon. He’ll be leaving Place 6 open, with former Mayor Chris Watts being the only candidate who has filed so far to run for the at-large seat.
In a brief video and accompanying post, Meltzer said he’ll be contributing in the best way he can to “keep making Denton better, not just bigger.” Reached by phone shortly following his announcement, he said his major priorities boil down to three areas: economic development, bringing a teamwork approach to the City Council and preserving the city’s natural and historical value.
“I’m persuaded that we need a voice leading council that is inclusive, that is teamwork-oriented, that wants to hear all voices and build on the best ideas,” Meltzer said. “I think you’ll see the sharpest differences [between candidates] in our approach to economic development and valuing our natural and historical inheritances.”
Other priority issues for Meltzer include affordable workforce housing, homelessness, public safety and arts and music.
In 2020’s mayoral runoff between Hudspeth and Keely Briggs, Hudspeth vastly outraised his opponent, who stopped taking campaign contributions about a week before the election. Dialogue, spurred on in part by Briggs, focused on the source of Hudspeth’s contributions, which came in large part from out-of-city donors. Meltzer said the matter is important to him.
“I think it’s crucially important to have a mayor that represents the people of Denton as a whole, and one that isn’t funded by a particular industry group,” Meltzer said. “Now, that puts us at some disadvantage, because there are outside big-money interests that have a big stake in influencing candidates. So we really must turn to the people of Denton and ask for them to support an independent voice who will represent them on council.”