Lewisville attorney Delia Parker-Mims, a former candidate for Denton County Commissioners Court and for Lewisville mayor, has been elected Denton County Democratic Party chair, becoming the third since February after two resignations.
Former chair Angie Cadena stepped down from the position in early February, saying she planned to move to her hometown of Carrizo Springs. Jennifer Skidonenko was named temporary chair before being formally elected to the position later that month.
Skidonenko was defeated last November by state Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, as she attempted to challenge him for his District 106 seat. Skidonenko served as the county Democratic Party chair until she stepped down as well, formally announcing her resignation in a Sept. 2 email, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”
“Due to personal reasons, I needed to step down to focus on my family,” Skidonenko said Monday. “I congratulate Delia Parker-Mims on her election as the new chair and look forward to seeing her put all of her plans into action.”
Skidonenko’s resignation took effect Sept. 14, with Parker-Mims unanimously elected as her replacement on Friday. She will fill the unexpired term until the primary election in March.
Parker-Mims ran for Commissioners Court Precinct 3 in November, losing to longtime Republican incumbent Bobbie Mitchell, who received 57.9% of the votes. She most recently lost a race for Lewisville mayor in May, garnering 41.6% of votes to victor TJ Gilmore’s 53.1%.
Reached Monday, Parker-Mims said she’s planning on running for reelection to the party chair post in the spring. She said that as chair, she’s hoping to focus the party’s direction on increasing engagement with voters.
“I’m action-oriented,” Parker-Mims said. “We are in a predominately red area, so to keep moving forward, we have to learn how to identify, engage and excite Democrats.”
Ethics complaint and fine
In relation to her Commissioners Court campaign, Parker-Mims was recently fined $1,250 by the Texas Ethics Commission, stemming from an October ethics complaint alleging she broke election rules.
The sworn complaint was filed by Lewisville City Council member Veronica Cade. She alleged Parker-Mims didn’t disclose in political contributions or expenditures anything relating to “Better Together, DC”, a specific-purpose political committee formed to support her campaign. She also alleged Parker-Mims didn’t file a 30-day preelection report.
Better Together, DC was dissolved in late 2019 without ever filing contributions or expenditures. Cade’s complaint was reviewed by the Texas Ethics Commission, which recently handed down the $1,250 civil fine to Parker-Mims.
In the 10-page report, the commission laid out its determined violations, including that Parker-Mims filed her 30-day report on Oct. 20 — 15 days late and five days after Cade’s complaint was filed. It also reported several violations relating to Better Together, DC. Additionally, the commission included that Parker-Mims’ attorney failed on multiple occasions to respond to its written questions.
Commission staff sent written questions to the attorney March 3, the document reads, with a response necessary within 15 business days. In the months following, the attorney was granted two extensions, though he still had not filed the required responses by the time the commission met July 14.
The commission ended up issuing Parker-Mims a $1,250 civil penalty for the violations, which would resolve the complaint. She officially agreed to the resolution July 19, and the commission reported the payment was received Aug. 30. On Sept. 3, she was officially notified that the complaint was resolved.
“I was a new candidate, and we made some mistakes,” she said Monday. “The commission determined that they did not agree with some of the things. … The end result is we agreed to disagree [on some findings].”
While Parker-Mims said she has learned from the mistakes she made, she added that she believes the complaint was part of a targeted effort to slow her progress as a Democrat.
“When Democrats have momentum, the Republican machine here likes to stop it,” Parker-Mims said. “They know how to do those things, and we may have to start taking a page out of their book, because we are serious about getting Democrats elected.”