Denton needs these bonds
I was a member of the Special Citizens Bond Advisory Committee. After weeks of presentations, discussion, questions and answers, and wonderful deliberations on all sides of the issues, the committee unanimously recommended this bond package to the Denton City Council.
The SCBAC presented our recommendation to the City Council, who discussed, questioned, deliberated and decided on the four propositions on the ballot. Please, get out the vote in support of these props. Our city needs these. You need them.
Help Denton continue to grow responsibly and for everyone’s benefit.
Kate Lynass,
Denton
For safer ways to walk and bike
Proposition C: “Acquisition of Land for Parks” sounds undetermined, but the focus of the City Council has been laser-sharp: safeguard stream corridors for public enjoyment and environmental benefit, establish multi-use trails along linear parks and preserve tree canopy.
Council recently adopted the Denton County Greenbelt Plan, and Parks and Recreation Director Gary Packan has said multi-use trails are the No. 1 requested item for his department. Contiguous routes that follow trails and protected on-street infrastructure would increase how many people can enjoyably walk or bike to a park or downtown. Spending time outside improves our health and quality of life. Greeting people as we travel humanizes our interactions, decreases social isolation and improves community resilience and cooperation.
Since 2016, 10 people have died in Denton from being struck by a vehicle while walking or biking. Will the next fatality be someone you know? Our network of high-speed roadways is designed to quickly move cars from one place to another. This speed increases our range while driving but restricts our freedom to safely walk and bike to the places we want to go. This causes people to drive out of fear rather than preference, increasing traffic and requiring expensive, wider roads that increase our tax burden while further restricting our freedom.
We have an opportunity to make Denton fiscally stronger and improve our quality of life. Vote for Proposition C: for the environment, for safety, and for the freedom to safely walk and bike to our popular places.
Eric Pruett,
Denton