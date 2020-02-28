I am writing this letter in support for one of the finest men I know, Hugh Coleman. Hugh is experienced in county government as an employee and has the legal experience to help facilitate cooperation between the cities and state.
Hugh turned in his personal finance report on time and to the correct office while his opponent turned his in late and to the wrong office.
If you cannot turn in election paperwork correctly, how is he going to manage Precinct 1, the fastest-growing and largest precinct in Denton County?
We need experience and honesty, which Hugh has always displayed. Please support this man and his wonderful service by giving him your vote.
Jean Ann Harris,
Krum