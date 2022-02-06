Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke drew hundreds Sunday evening at Quakertown Park, where he discussed the state’s power grid and other initiatives as part of his “Keeping the Lights On” tour.
Denton was the fourth stop on the Democrat’s tour across multiple cities, a part of his campaign focusing on the steps he would take to address the Texas power grid in the wake of last February’s widespread outages.
A few hundred supporters turned out for his Quakertown Park appearance, along with a few dozen detractors, many of whom carried flags and chanted “Let’s go Brandon” throughout his 20-minute speech. The two sides debated and clashed frequently, with Denton police intervening in at least one interaction.
O’Rourke, who is seeking the Democratic nomination, took aim at Republican Gov. Greg Abbott specifically, claiming he hasn’t done near enough to address the power situation and blaming him in large part for last winter’s outages.
“[Abbott] didn’t trust the experts, he didn’t trust the people,” O’Rourke said. “Instead, he looked to his donors in the gas industry, the industry traders who fill his campaign coffers and he ignored the rest of us.”
O’Rourke provided five key initiatives of his own aimed at addressing the grid. Those include winterizing the state’s natural gas supply, connecting the power grid with the rest of the country and reducing power costs. He also said he would take to court fuel providers who upped prices during last year’s storm, stating they broke the law under a Texas statute that prevents people from being charged exorbitant rates during emergencies.
The former Texas congressional representative also addressed other campaign initiatives, including eliminating standardized testing in schools, increasing access to mental health resources and making sure every job “pays a living wage.”
“What if — as Republicans, as independents and as Democrats — we made sure that the best jobs created in this country right now are found right here in the state of Texas?” O’Rourke said. “So that you don’t have to work that second job, or take public assistance, or live on the streets, or go to jail to seek mental health care. You’re able to reach your full potential … right here in this great state.”
In media availability following his speech, O’Rourke addressed the idea that the lack of widespread outages during this past week’s winter storm invalidated his concerns about the state’s power grid.
“This storm that we had this last week was not anywhere close to as severe as what we saw last year, both in the temperature drop and the duration of cold temperatures,” O’Rourke said. “What we know from the experts is that if we see another severe or extreme weather event like we had last year, this grid is not ready.”
O’Rourke was also asked why Denton was chosen as one of the 12 stops for his current tour. He led off his speech talking about how the people of Denton were “at each others’ doors trying to make sure folks were OK,” and included anecdotes about residents from around the county.
“I was so impressed at how Denton County literally weathered the storm that we had last year,” O’Rourke said. “I came today with a plan to make sure that we never have an outage like this again. … Important that I bring this message here after having listened to so many people in the community.”
University of North Texas student Noah Johnson, one of the many supporters who showed up, said he believes O’Rourke is the right candidate for reaching all kinds of voters. That includes rural voters, who he thinks are sometimes left behind by Democratic candidates.
“I think he has a good personality for addressing those people,” Johnson said.
Mason Morgan, vice chair of Denton County Young Republicans, was one of those in attendance who don’t support O’Rourke. Morgan said likeminded voters don’t want O’Rourke’s policies in North Texas, specifically on issues such as gun control.
“I want somebody like Gov. Abbott, who’s a genuine person,” Morgan said. “I don’t think [O’Rourke’s] policies and how he envisions getting there are going to yield the best results for the state.”
Early voting in primary elections will start Feb. 14, and election day is March 1.