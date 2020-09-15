Several signs have appeared around Denton calling Place 5 Denton City Council incumbent Deb Armintor “dangerous” and listing her cellphone number in urging voters to reject her in the Nov. 3 election.
Her opponent in that election, Rick Baria, said Tuesday he’s not involved.
“This morning I sent her an email saying that I don’t know anything about it,” Baria said. “I have nothing to do with it. She and I have disagreements about policy, but that’s it. I sent her an email so she would know I didn’t do this.”
One of the signs was erected on the public right of way at the intersection of Duchess Drive and South Loop 288, about 1,000 feet from the Denton Record-Chronicle office. None of the signs lists who paid for or erected them.
Denton resident Dan Shea, whose yard features a "Dangerous Deb" sign facing Carroll Boulevard, said he is behind the political signs.
“Yes, I did it,” Shea said, referring to the signs. “She’s a f---ing communist.”
He didn’t acknowledge that he erected the sign at the Record-Chronicle. But he did say he’s put the same signs elsewhere around the city.
Asked for comment, Armintor referred the newspaper to her Facebook page, “Deb for Denton.”
“There’s a well-funded opposition in this reelection campaign calling me ‘Dangerous Deb’ and circulating illegal signs and mailers,” a recent post reads.
Armintor is the incumbent for at-large Place 5 seat on the Denton City Council.
The sign that appeared near the Record-Chronicle came a day after the newspaper published a story about Denton Bible Church endorsing local political candidates — an apparent violation of IRS code for tax-exempt status. Armintor weighed in on that issue on Facebook, as did at least one other local candidate.
Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips did not return a message seeking comment by late Tuesday.
Armintor, who is in her first term, was elected to Place 5 in June 2018. She’s a tenured professor at the University of North Texas and serves on several committees. Her opponent, Baria, is a local developer and businessman who has served on the Denton Zoning Board of Adjustment and two citizen tree ordinance committees.