AUSTIN — The group that represents LGBTQ conservatives in Texas is backing a controversial state policy that targets medical care for transgender youth.
The Log Cabin Republicans of Texas said Monday that Gov. Greg Abbott was right to “halt the administration of puberty blockers, hormone therapy treatment, and other treatments” for minors experiencing gender dysphoria.
Describing transgender people as “a small number of human beings, who in the past have been subject to harsh ostracization and unfair treatment,” the group’s board added that trans youth “deserve compassion and non-judgmental support, and all the available counseling and medical help available, short of irreversible medical procedures.”
Last month, on the heels of an attorney general opinion classifying them as abuse, the governor directed child protective services to investigate reports of transgender youth accessing certain medical interventions. The state has initiated at least nine investigations, which are on hold due to an ongoing lawsuit, since then.
Every major physicians group, including the American and Texas Medical Associations, support individualized and age-appropriate access to these treatments. Puberty blockers are fully reversible while some hormone therapies have longer lasting or permanent effects, according to the World Professional Association of Transgender Health.
The Log Cabin Republicans’ national organization publicly criticized the Biden administration for supporting gender-affirming care weeks ago. LCR of Texas Chairman Marco Roberts said the group carefully considered the issue after members asked for direction.
It did not characterize gender-affirming care as “child abuse” in its statement.
“We did not come out with a statement immediately after the governor’s policy was announced because we felt that we needed to do our due diligence, review the science, and not throw something out that was not carefully considered, regardless of political pressures on different sides,” Roberts told The Dallas Morning News. “But gay and trans conservatives and allies do look to us for leadership on these issues, and we aim to do our best to provide it.”
It’s notable that the statement was issued as LCR of Texas plans to once again ask for a booth at the state GOP convention this summer. The group has repeatedly requested a booth, but never had its ask approved in the past.
LCR of Texas has had a chilly relationship with the state GOP. At the Republican Party of Texas convention in 2018, the Log Cabin Republicans succeeded in removing wording from the party’s platform that said homosexuality was “chosen behavior” that “must not be presented as an acceptable alternative lifestyle.”
Efforts to restore this language in 2020 failed. But that year, the Republican Party of Texas made banning certain medical treatments for transgender youth one of its eight legislative priorities.
LCR of Texas did not take a stance on the issue at the time, choosing instead to back another push to restrict how transgender students can participate in school sports.
Lawmakers passed the sports bill into law last year.
Last week, the president of the national Log Cabin Republicans criticized the NCAA for allowing trans women to compete in women’s sports and expressed support for Florida’s law prohibiting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
He also accused liberal politicians and interest groups of hijacking the broader issue of transgender rights, an allegation echoed by the LCR of Texas on Monday.
“LGBT conservatives don’t buy into the Woke Left’s radical notion that sex and gender are meaningless,” Charles Moran said in a Fox News op-ed on Friday. “Their demands have nothing to do with LGBT rights, and everything to do with their years-long campaign to strip away sex and gender as significant mores of Western society under the guise of “equality.”
Both the state and national groups make an important distinction for trans adults.
“Log Cabin Republicans supports the rights of mature adults who are transgender to transition, should they choose to do so, as should be the right of any and all Americans to make deeply personal medical decisions that will affect their entire lives,” the LCR of Texas statement said.