Local GOP turmoil comes to a head in election violation lawsuit against party chair

Brewing turmoil within the Denton County Republican Party, largely based on the party’s chair election, has resulted in a lawsuit alleging election violations against outgoing DCRP chair Jayne Howell, who says she’s being “viciously slandered” at the end of her term.
The lawsuit was filed Feb. 17 by five plaintiffs in the 393rd Judicial District Court against Howell and DCRP Executive Director Belinda Small. The list of plaintiffs includes Alana Phillips, a current DCRP precinct chair. The other four, according to one who was reached for comment, have applied for leadership roles in the party.
The lawsuit is multifaceted but stems from one overarching grievance — the party leadership’s handling of the 2022 DCRP chair election. Howell announced last year she wouldn’t be seeking reelection after four years at the helm of the party, and the race for her replacement came down to two candidates: Brent Hagenbuch and Connie Hudson.
Hagenbuch is currently the party’s vice chairman of political affairs, and Hudson was formerly the party’s vice chairman of precinct development. But Hudson did not end up making it on the March 1 ballot because her application was never approved. As of March, it is one of only three county chair applications in the entire state to be listed as “rejected” by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
Hudson’s filing, according to numerous interviews with DCRP officials, has caused a rift within the party. That’s because she, along with others in the party, allege Howell and Small “sabotaged” her campaign, claiming they didn’t fulfill an obligation to provide her with all the requirements she needed and properly notify her that her application wasn’t complete.
The heart of the issue comes down to a Texas primary election rule, Section 172.021(f) of the Election Code, which states “a political party’s state executive committee by rule may require that an application for the office of county chair be accompanied by a nominating petition containing the signatures of at least 10 percent of the incumbent precinct chairs serving on the county executive committee.”
In the case of the DCRP, that equates to a nominating petition including 15 precinct chair signatures. According to a letter from Howell, it’s required because the Texas State Republican Executive Committee has opted to require it.
What about the red folder?
Filings for county and precinct chairs opened up Nov. 13 and needed to be complete by Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. An online post from Hudson, posted to her campaign Facebook page Dec. 21, includes her allegations and provides a timeline. In it, she writes that she went to turn in her application Dec. 8, asking Small several times if everything was correct.
It wasn’t until the evening of Dec. 13, Hudson wrote, that she returned to the party’s headquarters and was told about the missing form for the signatures. She stated Howell told her it was too late to accept her application because the signatures were not included.
Her post includes other events between her filing and the day of the deadline and addresses “key points,” including that a red folder containing election information was given to other candidates and not to her.
“Why wasn’t I given a red folder?” Hudson wrote. “Is it because Jayne and the GOP establishment had already chosen a candidate? … We knew that Brent was their choice, but I thought they would be honest in their dealings.”
The lawsuit, for which Hudson is not one of the five plaintiffs, makes mention of that red folder and other points. It also alleges Small used a checklist when taking applications from other candidates and did not use a checklist when accepting Hudson’s.
“The evidence would rather suggest that Chairman Howell and Executive Director Bell Small willfully conspired together to make sure that other candidates received the appropriate filing forms, while ensuring that Hudson did not,” the lawsuit reads. “If Executive Director Small made a mistake by not notifying Hudson of the missing nominating petition, Chair Howell had the final responsibility to notify Hudson, provide the nominating petition, and to do so in a timely manner.”
Ultimately, the lawsuit asked for an emergency injunction against Howell and Small, which would have barred them from serving in DCRP roles for the March 1 primary election. A hearing was held prior to the election, at which Hudson testified, but the injunction was not granted. Hagenbuch was the only candidate on the ballot come election day.
The lawsuit also asks the Denton County District Attorney’s Office to “open a speedy investigation of criminal and fraudulent election violations and allegations henceforth provided in this complaint.” In an interview, Hudson said Howell “defrauded the Denton County voters by not allowing me to be on the ballot.”
“Had she followed the law, I would’ve been on the ballot,” Hudson said. “The one thing they’re trying to twist on this is that Election Code 1.010. It’s very specific and says it’s the office’s job to give us all the paperwork. … I should’ve never walked out of that headquarters without those papers.”
Hudson was referring to an affidavit included in the lawsuit, which states: “This is where the law was not followed. The authority (Bel Small) did not furnish the forms (withdrawal and ten percent of Precinct Chair signatures) that I requested several times, asking if everything was complete for my application filing, according to Texas Election Code Section 1.010.”
Hudson said she’s OK with the lawsuit being pursued because Howell is “not trustworthy” to be handling elections. She and one of the plaintiffs directed specific questions about the lawsuit’s status to Alana Phillips, but Phillips could not be reached after multiple phone calls and messages.
“It’s not about me anymore,” Hudson said. “We are looking at different routes. I really did hope that we could’ve taken care of it in-house.”
A ‘frivolous allegation’?
A December letter from Howell, included in the lawsuit as Exhibit A, addresses Hudson’s allegations, stating the county chair has five business days to review and accept a filing, and that Small is a notary who provided that service to Hudson as a courtesy.
“Immediate review and notice of rejection are not required as has been posted on social media by some,” Howell wrote. “I arrived at headquarters on December 13th at approximately 5 pm (3 Business days after Connie Hudson’s filing). … I informed her we needed her Precinct Chair nominating petition. This was less than 30 min after I reviewed her application. Thus, it was immediate.”
In an interview, Howell called the idea of her endorsing Hagenbuch over Hudson a “frivolous allegation.” As far as Hudson’s application is concerned, she said there was no reason to believe Hudson didn’t know about the signature requirement, because Hagenbuch had brought up the petition on more than one occasion and at one point asked Hudson for her signature to use in his own campaign.
Regarding Hudson not receiving a candidate information folder, Howell said she was not there on the day Hudson filed, but that she would typically pick one up along with a blank filing form for any candidate. Hudson’s application, however, was already filled out. Howell added there are dozens of red folders stacked on a counter in the front door area.
“When Connie walked in, she brought in a completed filing form — well, who printed that off for her?” Howell said. “She brought it in filled out, and she walked straight into [Small’s] office to get it notarized. We just didn’t think about the red folder. … It was sitting on the counter that she and several others had to pass several times. We would offer it to any candidate.”
Howell said it’s the candidate’s responsibility to know the filing requirements, and the DCRP’s responsibility is to provide any information that a candidate needs upon request.
“We had several candidates file early in the period that were missing items or made mistakes on their filing forms that we had to reject,” Howell said. “But they filed early in the period, so they had an opportunity to correct it and get on the ballot.”
Howell called the lawsuit’s premise “meritless” and said she is being criticized for exercising her responsibility to the election laws. She said it’s “illogical” to think she would try to purposely keep Hudson off the ballot.
“There would be no reason for me to want to do that,” Howell said. “I kept Connie in leadership as one of our officers for four years. … To be slandered here so viciously at the end of my term is very disappointing.”
Case nearing the end?
Denton-based attorney Sam Burke, representing Howell, said his understanding of the lawsuit is that the legal question comes down to whether or not Howell notified Hudson of the defects in her application within the five-business-day period.
“There’s not an immediate obligation to review it because there are a lot of applications they’re receiving, so the law gives them five days to do it,” Burke said. “They did it. If you file your application less than five days before the deadline, this is a problem you can have. There’s a way to get control of this: You can file your application 10 days before.”
Burke said the plaintiffs first needed to prove there was a failure to respond and then that the injunction barring Howell from a role in the election would remedy the issue. The court denied the request, he said.
“They got a hearing on it, and the court denied the request,” Burke said. “They would have to change what’s in their pleading and then ask the court to do something else.”
Regarding the request for a Denton County District Attorney’s Office investigation, Burke said it’s a “novel request” and that he doesn’t believe the court would have the authority to initiate that. He said he’ll be sending over a written order this week, which could end up closing the case after the plaintiffs get a chance to respond.
“Only the judge decides this,” Burke said. “It didn’t appear to me that the judge found it credible, but I don’t know what’s in the judge’s mind.”