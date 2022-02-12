Current Denton County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson is facing one Republican challenger in this year’s election for the seat: Lantana roofing business owner and minister Michael Armstrong.
Longtime Denton County Republican Party Chair Dianne Edmondson was elected Precinct 4 Commissioner in 2018, narrowly defeating Jim Carter in the Republican primary and handily overcoming Democrat Bryan Webb in the November general election.
Armstrong owns a roofing business and has a history in ministry. He first ran in 2020 to unseat Michael Burgess for Texas Congressional District 26, making this year’s election his second campaign.
Like each of the county’s four commissioner precincts, Precinct 4 will look different following last year’s redistricting process. The county’s southwestern precinct still encompasses much of the City of Denton and has picked up land near Lantana and Double Oak, though it has lost land near Flower Mound. In total, it will lose just shy of 3,000 residents, ending up at about 217,682 — the least of any precinct.
No Democratic candidate filed to run for the Precinct 4 race, meaning the winner of the March 1 Republican nomination will almost assuredly win the election come November. Ahead of the primary election, the Denton Record-Chronicle reviewed several types of public records to build candidate profiles for the two candidates, including campaign finance reports and voter history.
According to the most recent campaign finance reports available on Denton County’s database, Edmondson had spent $16,431 on the race and had $32,205 remaining in political contributions by Jan. 20. Armstrong, through Jan. 31, had spent $3,052 on the race and reported no maintained contributions. He has taken out a $50,000 loan for the campaign.
The candidates took time this week to answer the same three questions before early voting begins Monday, Feb. 14. Here are their responses in alphabetical order, in some cases lightly edited for clarity.
Michael Armstrong
Age: 47
Born in: Marlin, Texas
Experience: Over 20 years in ministry, currently owner of roofing company
Education: Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M
Online: armstrong4commissioner4.com
What’s your ideal growth strategy for Precinct 4?
Most of the growth is coming west — Argyle, and then out in the Justin, Northlake area. That’s where the heavy growth is right now. My main goal would be to work with the cities to find the appropriate rate of growth. The problem we have right now is the developers are having their way, and they’re growing communities in ways that the community doesn’t want. So my number one goal for being commissioner would be to work with the cities and the communities to make sure that the growth that’s coming is the growth they actually want to come.
What impact do you think county redistricting will have on the Precinct 4 election?
I know we gained a few areas and lost a few areas, but I don’t think Precinct 4 is going to change that much, as far as the voting demographic.
What do you think is the most important issue facing Precinct 4, and how will you address it?
I honestly think it’s the property tax rate. There was a freeze last year on seniors and that’s great, and that was needed, but the rest of us, they raised our property taxes again and we’re all being priced out of our homes. I mean, renters, owners — everything’s going through the roof because our property values are going through the roof. So my number one goal would be to mandate that the county set a budget and as property values go up, the tax rate goes down proportionately, so that it’s revenue neutral.
Dianne Edmondson
Age: 80
Born in: San Antonio, Texas
Experience: Owned and eventually sold an information technology recruiting firm, currently Denton County Precinct 4 Commissioner
Education: Oklahoma State University
Online: dianne4commissioner4.com
What’s your ideal growth strategy for Precinct 4?
First of all, we are getting 82 people a day coming into Denton County, either by birth or by moving in. So we’re one of the fastest growing counties in the state, probably in the nation, and much of that growth is in Precinct 4, because if you look over on the eastern side of the county ... we’ve got all those areas that are pretty well filled up. They keep adding too, but we have all this empty land over here. ... When I first ran for commissioner, I looked at the way property taxes were paid here in Denton County and I found that about 80% of the property taxes are paid by homeowners and only about 20% by businesses. So I felt we need to get more quality businesses in Denton County to help balance the tax burden. ... My strategy is quality jobs for Denton County citizens to not only help them in their personal life live close to work, but to help balance the property tax burden more equally.
What impact do you think county redistricting will have on the Precinct 4 election?
It had a big impact. I think Precinct 1 probably had a few more [residents] than I did, but we were very out of balance, so I had to lose some of my people in Flower Mound. They did pick up eight precincts for me in the City of Denton, so I have a different constituency than I did before.
What do you think is the most important issue facing Precinct 4, and how will you address it?
I think it is public safety, in the sense that our transportation system has to be improved. We know that I-35W is a magnet and we are trying to very carefully help the right kind of businesses come, and we have to provide the right transportation for them. We’re so fortunate in Precinct 4 — we have Alliance Airport, we’ve got two different railroads, we’ve got I-35. So we’ve got everything that companies need to succeed. We just have to be careful that we don’t let the transportation not keep up with what the needs are. All these new housing additions coming in, they’re all going to have cars and people, and we have to plan carefully for that.