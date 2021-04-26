The top fundraisers in two of the three Denton City Council races have flipped in less than a month, with Birdia Johnson in District 1 and John Ryan in District 4 now leading in campaign contributions — with the election just days away.
That’s according to the latest campaign finance reports the candidates are required to file eight days before the election.
District 1
A retiree, Johnson raised $4,200 in the filing period from March 23 to April 21. That includes $1,000 apiece from the Dallas Builders Association and Apartment Association of Greater Dallas. Her other individual contributions ranged from $100 to $500.
Johnson is filling the unexpired term of now-Mayor Gerard Hudspeth. One of her two opponents, Vicki Byrd, also a retiree, received $3,395 over the same period. Her largest contribution was $400, and the others were between $10 and $200.
During the first filing period — Jan. 1 to March 22 — Byrd outraised Johnson, $3,216 to $750. The total contributions for both filing periods for Johnson is $4,950, compared with Byrd’s $6,611.
The third candidate for District 1, Matthew Irvine, reported no contributions from March 22 to April 21. He raised $185 during the previous filing period. Irvine is a configuration control analyst.
District 2
Filling the unexpired term of Keely Briggs after Hudspeth defeated her in the mayoral runoff in December, retiree Connie Baker continues to stay ahead of challenger Brian Beck in fundraising.
From March 23 to April 21, Baker received $2,495. His contributions ranged from $20 to $500. During the previous filing period, he raised $6,575.
As for Beck, his most recent contributions were $2,095, with donations reported between $25 and $250. That compares with $3,026 for the first filing period. Combing both periods, Baker raised $9,070 to Beck’s $5,121.
Daniel Clanton, an information technology professional, reported no contributions for either filing period.
District 4
Incumbent John Ryan, seeking his third term, received $6,385 in contributions, including $3,000 from the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas and $1,000 from the Dallas Builders Association, from March 23 to April 21. His other contributions were from $100 to $500.
Over the same period, Alison Maguire, a stay-at-home mom and former educator, reported $4,575, including $1,500 from Run For Something Texas, an organization that recruits “young progressives.” Her other contributions were between $5 and $300. During the previous filing period, Maguire received $10,920, and Ryan, who is self-employed, raised $9,820. For both filing periods, Ryan reported a total of $16,205. That figure for Maguire is $20,740.
Early voting for the Saturday election continues through Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day hours are the same. To find your polling place, visit www.votedenton.gov.