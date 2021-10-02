Denton’s contribution to Saturday’s nationwide Women’s March protests drew over 500 north Texans to the downtown Square as demonstrators showed support of abortion rights, specifically taking aim at the state’s recent passing of a law heavily restricting abortions.
Through the national Women’s March movement, hundreds of protests were held throughout the country, including in Washington, D.C. Denton itself had two of them, which overlapped into one group Saturday afternoon outside the Courthouse on the Square.
Though based in a nationwide movement, the marches paid great attention to Senate Bill 8, passed by Texas lawmakers about a month ago. The bill essentially bans all abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — when the vast majority of abortions are conducted — though it does allow for some specific exceptions. The bill would also have citizens play a large role in enforcement, a much-discussed aspect of the legislation.
That focus was no different in Denton, where hundreds spent hours demonstrating at the downtown Square, including a march through the downtown streets. Among the speakers was Delia Parker-Mims, recently elected chair of the Denton County Democratic Party, who spoke in favor of abortion freedom and took aim at Gov. Greg Abbott.
“Governor Abbott wants you to keep your mouth shut,” Parker-Mims said, referring to recent redistricting maps. “You tell Governor Abbott, ‘We will not be silenced.’”
Many attendees’ attention was torn from Parker-Mims’ speech when a counter-protestor began shouting from the middle of the crowd, yelling over her that “aborted babies don’t have heartbeats anymore,” among other things. A confrontation between the man and participants turned physical as they tried to get him to leave, with Denton police officers eventually pulling him aside.
Officers remained near the man until participants took off for the march. Denton PD spokesperson Amy Cunningham said that, as of 6 p.m., no protest-related incident reports had been filed by any officers.
The protest drew residents from around the area, such as Kandice Turner, who came from Flower Mound after seeing the Denton event was included as a Women’s March location. In specific, she said she’s hoping the Supreme Court steps in against the state’s abortion law. Monday’s reconvening of the Supreme Court was a particular focus of protestors across the country, as the upcoming session includes a case that could challenge Roe v. Wade.
“I did the one in 2017 as well,” Turner said. “I think it really gives us an opportunity to be heard, and it’s come a long way. Hopefully it’s helping.”
Anjelica Fraga read attendees off a list of demands from the march’s organizers, including that the Supreme Court uphold the Roe v. Wade decision. Also included were that the city and county of Denton make improvements to health care centers and services.
“I believe in the collective power of community to stand for our human right to bodily autonomy, and ensure people across the globe can access the care they need,” Fraga said. “Men shouldn’t get to decide what happens to women’s bodies.”