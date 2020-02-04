Denton, TX (76205)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.