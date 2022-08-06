Texas migrants bussed to NYC

Two buses transporting migrants from Texas arrive at Union Station in Washington, D.C. on April 21. Gov. Greg Abbott has announced his plans to add New York City as an additional stop for dropping off migrants.

 Shuran Huang/For The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas is now busing migrants from the Mexican border to New York City, the state’s latest confrontation with an East Coast city over the influx at the border.

Abbott’s office said the first bus to New York City would arrive Friday morning at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

