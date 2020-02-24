Connie Baker, 74, a retiree, has filed to run in the crowded race to fill the unexpired term of outgoing Denton City Council member Keely Briggs.
Briggs has resigned the seat, effective in May, to run for mayor against Gerard Hudspeth, who also resigned a council seat to vie for the spot.
Baker appointed Kerry Goree, of Corinth, to serve as his campaign treasurer.
He joins three other candidates who have already filed for the race: photographer Jon Hohman, 46, paralegal Kady Finley, 26, and delivery manager Daniel Clanton, 49.
One candidate must receive a majority of the vote in the May 2 election to win the seat; otherwise the top two vote-getters head to a runoff on June 13.