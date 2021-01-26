Following a year of campaigning for municipal elections in November and December, several Denton City Council members said they plan to run again this season.
“I’ve already filed my paperwork,” District 2 member Connie Baker said. “I’m just trying to give back to a town I grew up in.”
Baker, a retiree, defeated Ronnie Anderson in a runoff in December to succeed Keely Briggs. Briggs ran for mayor against Gerard Hudspeth and Michael Mitchell. In the runoff, Hudspeth won to become the first Black mayor of Denton.
The filing period for City Council candidates opened Jan. 13 and closes Feb. 12. In Districts 1 and 2, candidates have been in campaign mode for a year because the council pushed last year’s municipal elections from May to November because of the pandemic.
So far, only two new candidates have filed to run for City Council: Brian Beck (District 2) and Alison Maguire-Powell (District 4).
Beck, 51, is a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission and a former biology professor at the University of North Texas. He has lived in Denton since 2007.
In District 4, incumbent John Ryan, an attorney, said he intends to run for a third term. Maguire-Powell, a former teacher, is running against him.
District 1’s new representative, Birdia Johnson, is running for reelection.
“I look forward to serving the people of the city of Denton,” she said.
Johnson defeated George Ferrie Jr. in November to win the unexpired term in District 1, vacated by Hudspeth when he ran for mayor.
Baker is also serving an unexpired term in the seat vacated by Briggs.
And in District 3, Jesse Davis, an assistant Denton County district attorney, is running for his second term. No one has yet filed to run against him.
The election is scheduled for May 1, with early voting slated for April 19-27. The last day to register to vote is April 1.