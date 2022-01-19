Former Denton Mayor Chris Watts will challenge current Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer for his Place 6 seat on Denton’s City Council.
Wednesday was the first day candidates were permitted to file to run for the two at-large seats on the Denton City Council and the mayor’s seat.
Meltzer was first elected to his seat on the council in 2018 and is currently in his second term. That means he can serve only one additional term in his current seat before hitting term limits.
Watts served three full terms as Denton’s mayor before hitting his term limit cap in 2020. His departure from the council was delayed as elections were pushed back due to the pandemic, so he served as mayor until December 2020.
Denton allows council members and mayors to serve three consecutive terms before they hit their term limits. Watts took two election cycles off, so he’s now eligible to run for a seat on council.
Watts, contacted by phone Wednesday afternoon, said he was shocked to see how the current council handled local redistricting. Council members received flak from opponents who claimed many on the council didn’t take residents’ complaints about redistricting proposals seriously.
“I want to bring back to [Place 6] a representative that listens to the people,” Watts said Wednesday.
Meltzer did not immediately respond to a request for comment placed Wednesday afternoon. Similarly, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth had not returned a request for comment by late Wednesday.
Place 5
Current Place 5 council member Deb Armintor announced in November that she wouldn’t seek reelection, meaning her seat is without an incumbent.
Brandon Chase McGee announced ahead of Wednesday’s filing window that he would seek Armintor’s seat in the upcoming May 2022 election.
McGee currently serves on Denton’s Zoning Board of Adjustment and is a graduate of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute.
He attended the University of North Texas and Collin College, and he holds a bachelor’s degree in history and political science.
A city website did not list any new applications by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, said the City Secretary’s Office uploads applications as they come in and as time permits.
“Usually this will be uploaded/updated on the day of, but if their workload doesn’t allow for that, then they will be updated the next day,” Birdseye said Wednesday.
Candidates have until Feb. 18 to file for spots on the ballot.
The last day to register to vote in the municipal elections is April 7.
Early voting will run from April 25 until May 3, and election day will be May 7.