Early voting continues through Sept. 25 in the Texas Senate District 30 special election, set for Sept. 29. Denton County voters can cast a ballot at any location during early voting. Polling hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Saturday and Sept. 21-23; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 24-25. For more information, visit www.votedenton.com.
Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive
Aubrey City Hall, 107 S. Main St.
Paloma Creek Elementary School, 1600 Navo Road in Little Elm
Krum ISD Administration Building, 1200 Bobcat Blvd.
Sanger Community Center, 101 Freese Drive