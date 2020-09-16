Early voting continues through Sept. 25 in the Texas Senate District 30 special election, set for Sept. 29. Denton County voters can cast a ballot at any location during early voting. Polling hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Saturday and Sept. 21-23; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 24-25. For more information, visit www.votedenton.com.
- Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
- Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive
- Aubrey City Hall, 107 S. Main St.
- Paloma Creek Elementary School, 1600 Navo Road in Little Elm
- Krum ISD Administration Building, 1200 Bobcat Blvd.
- Sanger Community Center, 101 Freese Drive