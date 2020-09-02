During a political forum hosted Wednesday by the Denton Chamber of Commerce, City Council District 1 candidates George Ferrie and Birdia Johnson shared similar visions, stressing the importance of small businesses here and the need to help them survive.
“A large part of downtown is [District 1],” Ferrie said. “There are many business owners in D1. We are not seeing funding going into these businesses that have been closed for six months. We can’t continue to provide a living wage for our employees when there is little money coming in.”
Ferrie owned Wine Squared in Denton until the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Ferrie faces Johnson for the District 1 seat. In 2019, he challenged incumbent Gerard Hudspeth but lost. Hudspeth has resigned to run for mayor against council member Keely Briggs (District 2) and delivery driver Michael Lee Mitchell.
“I have lived in Denton for the better part of 15 years,” he said. “I am currently back in school at UNT. I also currently serve on the Denton Parks, Recreation and Beautification Board. I am a board member on the Denton Main Street Association. I spend about every waking moment working for my community.”
Ferrie also volunteers with OUTreach Denton and has worked with Friends With Benefits, which raises money for charities.
“Simply put, I do the work,” Ferrie said. “I stand up and use my voice to amplify my community. Small businesses are hurting in our community right now. Beyond that, we need better roads. We have so many neighborhoods that don’t have sidewalks. We need to be more accessible in D1. We need more improvements.”
“I’ve lived here in the city for over 40 years,” Johnson said. “My platform is for integrity, transparency and most of all, we need to grow in positive change … so that we can all make a difference. I want us to work together. Denton is in a great spot, and we are going to grow. I believe that we can do that. I believe that we have the resources and all that we need.”
She called District 1 “a very diverse district.”
“It’s a college town. We have to take care of our infrastructure, our first responders and make sure we have a proper place for our people. We need to add those sidewalks and bike lanes and make sure our people are safe. Small businesses are going under. Sometimes, knowledge is our worst problem. But if nobody says anything, nothing happens. Unless we know there’s a problem, then it can’t be fixed.”
The election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
The Denton Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host candidate forums, moderated by Glen Farris, at 4 p.m. each Wednesday in September on Facebook Live. The next one includes candidates for District 2: Daniel Clanton, Ronnie Anderson, Connie Baker, Kady Finley and Jon Hohman.