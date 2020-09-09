Three of the five candidates for Denton City Council District 2 talked on Wednesday about their vision for that office, with the focus on growth and keeping people and businesses here.
“Denton is a community of choice,” Connie Baker said. “It is a friendly town with a big city spirit. We have an excellent school system here and growing universities. Denton has a lot to offer. We also need to continue making choices on our growth and investments. We’re all going to have to work together to get that done.”
The other candidates for District 2 are Daniel Clanton, Jon Hohman, Ronnie Anderson and Kady Finley. Baker, Hohman and Clanton participated in Wednesday’s candidate forum hosted by the Denton Chamber of Commerce with moderator Glen Farris.
“For me, we’re in a great position here in Denton,” Clanton said. “It would be great to have Denton be one of the places people want to come to. This is a welcoming place. In Denton, we can build on that. I have been in Denton for over 20 [years]. I have been active with the schools and Keep Denton Beautiful. Part of the economic downturn here is affecting the number of people who are homeless. I want to get the city back up and … people back to work.”
As for Hohman, he said he’s “got a ton of concerns.”
“Taking care of the marginalized people first is a priority for me,” he said. “Of course, the whole economic problem right now is humongous. We’re going to grow. We have no real choice about that. We can grow responsibly or not. Improving our children’s health and our environment is huge for me.”
Hohman also said he wants Denton to “lead by being remarkable.”
“We have so much stuff going for us,” he said.
The candidate forum on Wednesday was the chamber’s second this month. It is hosting a series of forums each Wednesday at 4 p.m. through September, with the next event, on Sept. 16, scheduled to feature the two candidates vying for the at-large Place 5 seat.
The five District 2 candidates are vying to succeed Keely Briggs, who has filed to run for the mayor’s office.
The election is scheduled for Nov. 3.