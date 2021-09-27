Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Gainesville and parts of Denton would have the same representative in the U.S. House if the state Legislature’s newest redistricting proposal were to be approved.
A proposal published online Monday would redistrict much of Denton into House District 13, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo.
The proposal was only the Texas Legislature’s first draft of a redistricting map that will last for the next decade. That means lines likely will shift before the final map is approved by lawmakers and sent to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
Delia Parker-Mims, the newly elected head of the Denton County Democratic Party, saw the proposal as a way to dilute Democrats’ votes.
“The overwhelming majority of people in Texas want a nonpartisan redistricting,” Parker-Mims said Monday afternoon. “At this point, it is apparent that the redistricting map is going to be drawn in a way to dilute the possibility of any progressive or Democratic votes having an impact.”
A spokesperson for the Denton County Republican Party had not responded to a request for comment by Monday afternoon.
Jackson was elected this past year to represent District 13, which currently covers parts of more than 20 counties, many of which are located in the Panhandle.
Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, holds House District 26, which currently includes nearly all of Denton County and a sliver of Tarrant County.
If the redistricting plan is passed in its current form, Burgess’ region would be redistricted to encompass Cooke County, which is currently held by Jackson.
Burgess’ district would stretch south to include all but northwestern and central Denton County, as well as roughly half of Wise County and a dot of Tarrant County.
“[Burgess’ district] is certainly drawn at a point where it’s being heavily diluted with more rural area as opposed to suburban area, so that is unfortunate,” Parker-Mims said.
Burgess did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.
The Texas Tribune, citing two unnamed sources, reported House GOP members were closely involved with the redistricting process, but no members were mentioned by name.
The new boundary lines would carve out Denton from Burgess’ district, meaning the largest reliably blue section of his district would shift into the largely red District 13.
Other than central Denton, the only sections of Denton County to vote against Burgess in the 2020 general election were splotches around Little Elm along the U.S. Highway 380 corridor and sections of Lewisville.
Those same three areas roughly represent the largest concentrations of people belonging to racial minorities in Denton County, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 census.
Burgess secured reelection this past November with 59.47% of the Denton County vote, compared with Democratic challenger Carol Iannuzzi’s 38.44%, according to records from the Denton County Elections Administration.
Jackson, on the other hand, won his seat with 79.4% of the vote this past November, meaning his seat can safely handle bringing more Democratic voters into the fold without risking reelection.
“We will continue to see what moves forward; we are just bracing for a very strong impact,” Parker-Mims said.