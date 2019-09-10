James Trombley of Denton, a financial adviser with Edward Jones and a former U.S. Marine, recently announced his candidacy as a Republican for Texas House District 64 against incumbent Lynn Stucky, R-Denton.

Trombley, 37, joined the U.S. Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program in the following weeks after 9/11, graduating from high school early to speed up his enlistment process, according to a news release. He served until 2006, deploying to Iraq three times.

After his service, he spent a decade supporting diplomatic and intelligence missions throughout the Middle East. He joined Edward Jones as a financial adviser in 2017 and leads several veterans advocacy organizations throughout North Texas.

The Republican primary election will be held March 3. For more information on Trombley, visit trombleyfortexas.com.

Tags

Recommended for you