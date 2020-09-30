Mayoral candidates Keely Briggs and Gerard Hudspeth both said their focus is on improving Denton’s infrastructure during an online forum Wednesday.
“Since we’re here to discuss business, I wanted to start out by addressing something,” Briggs said in the Denton Chamber of Commerce event. “I have seen comments and I have heard some say that I am not business-friendly. That’s been attached to me. It’s just not true.”
Briggs was first elected to represent District 2 on the City Council in May 2015.
“What I think that they’re really saying is that I don’t play by old-school, small-town ways of doing things,” she said. “We are growing. We have to stop undervaluing our city. What I know is for Denton to thrive … we have to be a winner in the people game.”
Hudspeth, the city’s mayor pro tem, said he wants to lessen the burden on taxpayers.
“I’m focused on keeping and lowering our tax rate to take the pressure off our residences that shoulder about 60% of our load currently,” he said.
Hudspeth was elected to District 1 in May 2017.
“I’m going to focus on roads,” he said. “It goes hand-in-hand with growth. And then I’m going to focus on public safety as mayor. People have to feel safe. We must make a concerted effort to achieve that. I’m going to maintain Denton’s culture.”
The third candidate in the mayor’s race, Michael Mitchell, did not participate in Wednesday’s forum.
Briggs said the city’s focus should be on “retaining and attracting people.”
“We do that with great neighborhoods … along with affordable housing, broadband access, clean air and water and amplifying our unique culture and with infrastructure that better connects our neighborhoods and amenities,” she said.
Moderator Glen Farris asked the candidates to explain their vision for Denton in 2050.
“Downtown Denton is fantastic,” Briggs said. “We’re reinvested in it. I would like that spread through the whole community. My vision for the city is access to health care. I want to start a mayor’s population health initiative and task force. I want to start thinking about our community and looking at health and how we make policy decisions.”
For the 2020-21 budget, the tax rate in Denton is 59 cents per $100 property valuation. Hudspeth said that by 2050, that figure should be about 40 cents.
“We talk about roads and kind of growth and what that looks like. I think that [the Interstate 35W] corridor will begin to develop,” he said. “I think you’ll have corporate campuses out there, so the graduates from TWU and from UNT are able to live, work and play here in Denton.”
The election is Nov. 3, with early voting set for Oct. 13-30.