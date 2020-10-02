Denton City Council incumbents Keely Briggs and Gerard Hudspeth are running for mayor with a combined eight years of experience as elected officials.
Briggs, a Tyler native, has represented District 2 since 2015, and Hudspeth has served as the District 1 representative since 2017.
Since she was elected to the council, Briggs has advocated for historic preservation, “smart” development and reducing the amount of people who are experiencing homelessness in Denton. She is a volunteer with multiple organizations and believes that “service above self” will win her the election.
Hudspeth, a native of Denton, is focused on reducing the city’s tax rate, providing greater police protection and maintaining and improving Denton’s quality of life. He believes that his ability to represent people of all parties and backgrounds makes him uniquely qualified for the office of mayor.
New Denton resident Michael Mitchell is also in the race, but did not respond to requests for comment. The Dallas Morning News editorial board wrote that Mitchell, a delivery driver, said he “has speeding tickets that went to warrants and offers no vision for how he would contribute to the city’s future. In his Voter Guide questionnaire, he says he has ‘a lot of actionable ideas that could help our community’ but did not list any or mention them during an editorial board interview.”
The election is Nov. 3. Early voting is set for Oct. 13-30.
Here are two of the candidates’ bios and answers to questions from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Keely Briggs
Age: 45
Born in: Tyler
Education: Bachelor of Arts in sociology at University of North Texas; certification for mediation training from the Alternative Dispute Resolution Program administered by the UNT Institute of Applied Economics.
Experience: Council member since 2015; National League of Cities; Council on Youth, Education & Families; University Cities Council; Dallas Regional Mobility Coalition; Denton County Homelessness Leadership Team; Lake Ray Roberts Planning & Zoning Commission; Committee on Citizen Engagement; Committee on the Environment; Mobility Committee; Economic Development Board.
Website: briggsfordenton.org
What are the most pressing issues in Denton?
Addressing homelessness; preservation of open spaces and old-growth forests, which protect vital habitat; reducing the amount of waste that goes into our landfill in order to extend its life and reducing the allowable height of 210 feet; infrastructure and economic prosperity.
How do you propose to resolve those?
Denton is a place that cares about people. We must ensure that the efforts of our city, our nonprofits and charitable organizations continue to improve their coordination and funding in addressing the challenges we face. This is the time for smart and careful development. We do this by updating policy allowing flexibility in design to protect our environmentally sensitive areas before it is too late.
We can achieve this by stopping the practice of accepting waste from other cities and private waste-management companies and by upgrading our policies to allow for commercial composting services to operate in Denton. Infrastructure isn’t just roads. It’s water, utilities, drainage, parks, trails, green space, sidewalks and proper bike lanes. It is everything that defines our built environment. We are under construction and will be for a while. We must start getting ahead.
Our ability to create and attract quality jobs will be driven by our work to improve the quality of life we can offer our citizens. We need to focus on retaining and attracting people. We do that with great neighborhoods, a variety of housing stock, including affordable housing, amplifying our unique culture and with infrastructure that better connects our neighborhoods and amenities.
And we must be better partners in the success of local small businesses across Denton because they are the true drivers of our economy.
What makes you a better candidate than your opponent?
I have a passion for serving and am dedicated to service above self. I am a hands-on leader who is approachable and responsive to our community. I have worked on increasing government transparency and accountability, streamlined budgets and reduced tax burdens, improved public safety, and protected neighborhoods and rights of individuals.
I have advocated for small businesses and improved environmental and public health protections. As mayor, I will ensure that our entire council has the opportunity to represent their constituency. I will continue to work hard and make sure Denton does the right things in the right way.
Gerard Hudspeth
Age: 47
Born in: Denton
Education: North Central Texas College, associate’s degree; University of North Texas, Bachelor of Applied Arts in sciences (applied technology and performance improvement)
Experience: General manager, pNEO LLC; general manager, Falcon Document Solutions; managing member, Hudspeth Information Management; District 1 council member and mayor pro tem; Kiwanis Club member since 2018
Website: gerardfordenton.com
What are the most pressing issues in Denton?
Lower the tax rate, grow the economy, public safety and protect our quality of life.
How do you propose to resolve those issues?
I will propose and support policies that lower the tax rate. At the same time, I want to continue my work to grow the commercial tax base to shift the tax burden away from homeowners.
The response to the pandemic has hurt our local businesses. I will help city staff and the business community look at local regulations and policies to help grow our local economy and provide jobs for our community. I will work to make it easier to travel across the city and support our local businesses.
The citizens of Denton must feel safe in their own community. Public safety is a core responsibility the City Council is tasked with by the charter. As mayor, I will ensure we have enough first responders to protect our families, private property and local businesses.
Invest in our roads, parks and basic city services that contribute to our quality of life. I will lead the discussion on the council to spend wisely and invest in key growth sectors. I would continue to support the zero-based budgeting practices.
What makes you a better candidate than your opponent?
My diverse experience makes me uniquely qualified. I’m proud to have the support of Republicans, Democrats and independents. They know my record of bringing people together to solve problems. For any council to function, you must achieve a consensus to move our city forward. That means respectfully listening to opposing views, finding common ground and then taking action.