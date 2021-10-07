Just over 4,000 more Denton County residents registered to vote in the month leading up to the Oct. 4 deadline.
Monday was the last day to register to vote for those wanting to participate in the Nov. 2 Texas constitutional amendment and joint elections.
Frank Phillips, who heads the Denton County Elections Administration, confirmed Thursday there were 569,158 people registered to vote in Denton County.
When using 2020 census information, and assuming all locals over the age of 18 are eligible, that calculates out to mean just under 84% of eligible voters are registered to vote.
Residents can look up their sample ballot through the elections administration’s website.
One amendment to the Texas Constitution on the ballot this cycle would bar the state government and lower political entities from putting most anything into effect that would prohibit or limit religious services.
The joint resolution, known as SJR 27, doesn’t carve out exceptions for public health or other measures.
Other amendments include a provision to adjust the eligibility requirements for a justice of the Texas Supreme Court and lower state courts, as well as another that would allow rodeo associations to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.
Short descriptions of each proposed amendment are included on voters’ sample ballots, and longer descriptions can be found on the Texas secretary of state’s website.
In November 2017, which also fell a year after a presidential election and had constitutional amendments on the ballot, only 4.41% of the 466,646 registered voters cast a ballot in Denton County.
If that percentage holds, roughly 25,100 locals could be expected to cast a ballot next month.
Despite near constant talk of election changes in the state and nation, Phillips said local voters shouldn’t expect much to change on their end of the process in the near future.
“A lot of the things that already have gone into effect are things [most voters will] never see,” he said Thursday.
Those changes mostly include differences in forms and processes at the elections administration.
Phillips doesn’t expect controversial changes to the state’s poll-watcher system — by which political parties, candidates or even political action committees can appoint people to watch election workers — to complicate local elections too much.
“[Poll watchers have] usually been very cordial and did what they were supposed to do and pretty much tend to get along with our election workers,” he said Thursday.
As with many elections changes, Phillips was largely unbothered as he and his administration wait to see what the future will bring: “We really won’t know anything about how that’s going to affect this election until we get into it,” he said of poll watchers.