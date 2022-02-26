Staff Writer
Denton County Republican officials, along with keynote speaker Dennis Prager, stressed the importance of upholding conservative values on issues like gun control, abortion and the Texas border at Saturday night’s annual GOP dinner.
The Denton County Republican Party Lincoln Reagan Dinner is the party’s largest fundraiser of the year, including auctions, guest speakers and calls for donations. Hundreds attended Saturday’s event at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, including appearances by several Republican elected officials.
State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, served as the dinner’s emcee. He led off by stressing the importance of “protecting Texas, the county and the United States of America” and upholding conservative values.
“If we surrender Texas, we know what’s at stake,” Parker said. “We will lose this country and will never get it back.”
Attendees were urged to donate as much as they can to help the party promote Republican candidates for offices across the county. The party also held both a silent auction and a live auction for the higher-value items, including a porcelain “Texas Pride” street sign signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Speakers focused largely on insulating Texas from Democratic viewpoints on a smorgasbord of issues, ranging from the second amendment to abortion. U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, used the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as evidence for the importance of strong borders, and slammed recent energy policies as leaving America “defenseless on the world stage.”
“I know that they’re going to come for us for dollars for ... sanctioning Russia,” Burgess said. “For my money, those dollars are already available. Claw back some of the junk you funded in the Green New Deal, because it’s that stuff that got us here in the first place.”
Some of the night’s loudest applause went to outgoing DCRP Chair Jayne Howell, who isn’t seeking reelection after four years as chair. Like the other speakers, she stressed the importance of electing Republicans to protect the county and state against Democratic values.
“I feel we are fighting for our lives as we battle the progressive movement,” Howell said.
Saturday night’s keynote speaker was Dennis Prager, co-founder of conservative nonprofit PragerU. He had the most time of any speaker and talked largely about conservatives’ role in defending America against leftwing values and people, whom he repeatedly stated don’t value freedom. He credited Texas as an integral state in that fight.
“Half of this country is neither free nor brave,” Prager said. “Worse, half of this country doesn’t even value freedom or bravery. ... People who cherish freedom cherish this state.”
Prager expounded on multiple controversial issues through a conservative lens. Lockdowns during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, he said, were a “dress rehearsal for a police state,” in addition to child abuse as children were kept out of school. He then said it “might have been a blessing” that kids were kept out of school because the country’s schools are “for the most part, so awful.”
On abortion, Prager said there’s “no truth to the claim” of letting a woman do what she wants with her own body.
“Truth is not a leftwing value,” Prager said. “It’s not her body. You don’t have to be religious, you just have to care about truth. It’s in her body. In her body, it’s another body. So don’t lie.”
Prager frequently stressed the importance of looking to religion as the foundation for American values. He concluded by urging the audience to continue to fight for those values.
“We’ve just got to fight,” Prager said. “That’s the only lesson that all of this is about. You’re here because you fight. ... It’s our task to spread this dream of God, liberty and e pluribus unum.”