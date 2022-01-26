A sermon by Frisco pastor and Denton County Republican Party Precinct Chair Brandon Burden has created an uproar after he spoke to churchgoers Sunday about his role in “taking control of” last Thursday’s GOP meeting, calling one particular woman a “Jezebel” — likely party chair Jayne Howell, who issued a letter calling his conduct “unacceptable.”
Burden is chair for Denton County Precinct 1019, one of over 100 such precinct chairs who have voting authority in the Denton County Republican Party. At the DCRP meeting on Jan. 20, according to accounts from several party officials, votes were held on proposals to censure both Howell and Brent Hagenbuch, the only candidate listed on the March 1 ballot for the GOP chair election after Howell announced in July she wouldn’t seek reelection.
The issue was not led by Howell because another official was appointed to chair it temporarily. The censure vote failed for Howell but passed for Hagenbuch. Howell acknowledged the failed vote in a call Wednesday.
“Basically, it’s just a fringe element of the party trying to bully me into resigning,” Howell said. “I will not resign. … I’ve got 137 days left. I will continue to serve and work to build the party and register voters, like I have for the past four years.”
In a written response Wednesday, Hagenbuch said the vote against him was not a censure vote but instead a “meaningless resolution” that doesn’t comply with Texas Republican Party rules. That vote did pass 55-53, but Hagenbuch said that was due to “parliamentary abuse” from his detractors, as he cited rules stating more votes were required.
“Precinct Chairman Brandon Burden, who claims to be a prophet, [led] the manipulation of Robert’s Rules of Order to remove Chairman Howell as presiding officer during the vote,” Hagenbuch wrote.
Sunday at Burden’s Frisco church, KingdomLife Church, the pastor discussed his role in Thursday’s meeting, saying he was “in a room with a bunch of Goliaths,” referring multiple times to a woman he called “Jezebel” — the name of a biblical figure that’s associated in modern times with corrupt women.
In video clips uploaded online, Burden never named Howell but made repeated references to “taking control of your meeting.”
“We made her sit down, and we appointed somebody else to lead the meeting — she couldn’t even talk the rest of the meeting,” Burden said. “For the next two hours we dominated the meeting. Because we took it over, our agenda was the only thing discussed at the meeting, and when we got done, they were so exhausted they adjourned the meeting.”
Burden also made accusations of corruption toward county leadership, specifically the woman in question.
“For 10 years, Denton County has been led by corrupt leaders like her, and she needs to be confronted,” Burden said. “I’m sick of the fraud, I’m sick of the corruption, and I’m sick of the bullying spirit that’s in this Jezebel.”
At one point in his discussion of the meeting, Burden recalled a “big mouth” in a “little honey badgers group” talking about him. He said he “had to pray in tongues” and that his assignment from the Lord was not to confront that person, but to confront Jezebel.
“You know how much self-control it took me not to choke her?” Burden said of the person in the group. “My big brother, Matthew, was there protecting me. He could’ve just done one blow to the face, and she would’ve been out cold for the rest of night.”
Burden made headlines last year, including in January, when Frisco conservative leaders addressed his recommendation that congregants keep their weapons loaded in advance of Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration. In February, Burden held an event at his church titled “How the 2020 Election Was Stolen.” He did not respond Wednesday to multiple phone calls and an email.
In Howell’s letter, addressed to “Precinct Chairs, Elected Officials, and Concerned Republicans,” she called the video of Burden’s sermon “extremely disturbing” and made it clear she believes Burden was referring to her.
“Brandon Burden is wrong,” Howell wrote. “I will not stand and be a target of Brandon Burden’s false accusation and lies. His conduct is unacceptable.”
Over the phone, Howell said Burden has been a precinct chair for multiple years. She said she believes he was using his pulpit to vent his anger.
“This was just an effort to intimidate me and bully me,” Howell said. “I’m just going to focus on the primaries and continue to try to work with our precinct chairs to build the party. Right now, it’s a time where we need to be coming together.”