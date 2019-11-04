The Denton County Republican Party will host an event to register potential Republican candidates for the 2020 election cycle.
The GOP filing party will take place at party headquarters in Denton — 2921 Country Club Road, Suite 102 — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. It is open to potential candidates, their families, guests and anybody else interested about the process.
Texas voters will take to the polls on March 3 for party primary elections. For candidates hoping to have a place on those ballots, the application opens Saturday Nov. 9 and closes at 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
During the same window, Denton County Republican Party Chairwoman Jayne Howell will be accepting applications for the endorsement of the county GOP.
Republican candidates interested in filing can call Howell at 940-383-4446. For more information, visit dentongop.org.